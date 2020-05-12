COVID-19: ICC Women's Cricket World Cup qualifier postponed

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced that the Women's Cricket World Cup qualifier has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.The qualifier was slated to be played in Sri Lanka from July 3-19, where three teams were to qualify for the 2021 event in New Zealand. The Europe qualifier which marks the start of the qualification pathway to the U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 has also been postponed.

"In light of the continuing travel restrictions, global health concerns, and government and public health authority advice we have decided to postpone two further upcoming qualifying events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Women's Cricket World Cup qualifier and the Europe qualifier to the U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 have both been impacted," ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said in an official statement. "Our priority during this difficult period is to protect the well-being of players, coaches, officials, fans, and the whole cricket community and we will make well-informed, responsible decisions in relation to both postponing events and resuming international cricket," the statement added.

The start of the journey to the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 was scheduled to begin with the European regional qualifier in Denmark between July 24-30. The ICC will now work with all participating members to identify when these events can be staged going ahead.

The two remaining ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup regional qualifier division 2 events are being monitored and kept under review: the Africa event is due to take place in Tanzania between August 7-`14 and the Asia event between December 1-9 in Thailand. The Division 1 events in all five regions are scheduled to take place in 2021. (ANI)