Report: LT Peters could return to Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles and free agent offensive tackle Jason Peters have not closed the door on a possible reunion, NFL Network reported Tuesday. Per the report, the sides "have been in communication," although neither the team nor Peters is "in a great rush." The report added that other teams, including the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Denver Broncos, have also been in touch with Peters.

The 38-year-old has spent 16 years in the NFL, including the past 11 with the Eagles, but he apparently doesn't plan to retire soon. According to NFL Network, he has told friends, "If Tom Brady can play into his 40s, I can play into my 40s. I feel great."

Peters missed three games to injury last season and nine games in 2017, but he has played in 98 of a possible 112 games since 2013. He missed the entire 2012 campaign after rupturing his Achilles tendon twice during the offseason. A nine-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, Peters last made the Pro Bowl in 2016. He has allowed three sacks in each of the last two seasons, according to STATS, about in line with his career average.

The Eagles announced in March that the sides had mutually agreed to have Peters hit free agency. He played last year on a one-year, $5.5 million contract. Philadelphia is expected to start 2019 first-round pick Andre Dillard at left tackle this season, with Lane Johnson remaining the starter at right tackle.

One of the most successful undrafted players in league history, Peters has appeared in 205 games (195 starts) with the Buffalo Bills (2004-08) and Eagles. He earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2011 and 2013. --Field Level Media