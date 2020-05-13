Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh's development coach tests positive for coronavirus

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 13-05-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 14:00 IST
Bangladesh's development coach tests positive for coronavirus

Bangladesh's development coach and former first-class cricketer Ashiqur Rahman has tested positive for the dreaded novel coronavirus. BCB media committee head Mohammed Jalal Yunus told PTI that Rahman is currently being treated at Mugda Hospital here.

"He is experiencing chest congestion. We are hoping for a speedy recovery," said Yunus on Wednesday. Rahman himself revealed on Tuesday that he has contracted the deadly virus. "I got the report yesterday (on Monday) and the report says COVID-19 positive," Rahman told 'Cricbuzz' website.

"I didn't understand it at first. I thought I had a swollen tonsil. I had a sore throat at first, then slowly comes fever, then started to have chest pain and went to the doctor and did my test,'' said the former pacer. Rahman was a member of Bangladesh's 2002 U-19 World Cup squad but never made the transition to the senior team during his cricketing career that lasted six years. Rahman scalped 36 and 21 wickets in 15 first-class and 18 List A games respectively. The 33-year-old also served as an assistant coach with the Bangladesh women's team.

More than 16,000 have tested positive for coronavirus in Bangladesh and 250 deaths have been reported..

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Nepal registers highest single-day spike in COVID-19 infections, cases reach 217

Nepal registered its highest single-day increase in the coronavirus cases with 83 new infections, including 26 from the Indo-Nepal border area, taking the total COVID-19 tally to 217 in the country, health officials said. Nepal, which is un...

Anil Kapoor remembers happiest memories of his life with Rishi Kapoor

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor on Wednesday remembered his friend and late actor Rishi Kapoor by sharing pictures from the launch of the film Saawariya. The film marked the debut of Anil Kapoors daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rishi Kapoors son ...

Eskom launches campaign to raise awareness of free electricity programme

In an effort to alleviate the impact of the COVID-19 national lockdown on indigent households, Eskom has launched a campaign aimed at raising awareness of the Free Basic Electricity FBE programme.The programme is targeted at giving limited ...

Pompeo lauds Israel over coronavirus cooperation, raps China

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised Israel on Wednesday for sharing information during global efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic and took another swipe at China over what he said was its lack of transparency. U.S. President ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020