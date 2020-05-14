NRAI recommends Anjum Moudgil's name for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award

National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Thursday recommended Anjum Moudgil's (Rifle) name for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award while Manu Bhaker (Pistol) is among four shooters recommended for the Arjuna Award. Apart from Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary (Pistol), Abhishek Verma (Pistol) and Elavenil Valarivan (Rifle) have been recommended for the Arjuna award.

For Dronacharya Award, the governing body recommended Jaspal Rana's (Pistol coach) name. Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award is given for the spectacular and outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of four years.

NRAI president Raninder Singh said the country's shooters had an outstanding last season and wished the recommended shooters all the best. "Our shooters had an outstanding last season and it was a particularly difficult selection to make this time around. I wish all those recommended all the very best and hope those who could not make it this year, force us to do so next time around with their performances. I believe all are equally talented and will certainly reap rich awards if they carry on the way they have," Singh said in a statement.

NRAI Secretary Rajiv Bhatia said, "nominations will be sent to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), shortly." (ANI)