Left Menu
Development News Edition

NRAI recommends Anjum Moudgil's name for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award

National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Thursday recommended Anjum Moudgil's (Rifle) name for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award while Manu Bhaker (Pistol) is among four shooters recommended for the Arjuna Award.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 15:47 IST
NRAI recommends Anjum Moudgil's name for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award
NRAI logo . Image Credit: ANI

National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Thursday recommended Anjum Moudgil's (Rifle) name for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award while Manu Bhaker (Pistol) is among four shooters recommended for the Arjuna Award. Apart from Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary (Pistol), Abhishek Verma (Pistol) and Elavenil Valarivan (Rifle) have been recommended for the Arjuna award.

For Dronacharya Award, the governing body recommended Jaspal Rana's (Pistol coach) name. Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award is given for the spectacular and outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of four years.

NRAI president Raninder Singh said the country's shooters had an outstanding last season and wished the recommended shooters all the best. "Our shooters had an outstanding last season and it was a particularly difficult selection to make this time around. I wish all those recommended all the very best and hope those who could not make it this year, force us to do so next time around with their performances. I believe all are equally talented and will certainly reap rich awards if they carry on the way they have," Singh said in a statement.

NRAI Secretary Rajiv Bhatia said, "nominations will be sent to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), shortly." (ANI)

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Truckers hit by coronavirus pandemic face rocky road to recovery

Bryan Hutchens in Oklahoma estimates hes only used his two flat-bed trucks to shift oilfield equipment for a week out of the past month as the coronavirus crisis shutters businesses. In New York, trucking firm ERL Intermodal says its cargo ...

Gupshup Messaging Platform Wins NPCI Grand Challenge by Enabling Payments Through Secure Messaging on Feature Phones

MUMBAI, May 14, 2020 PRNewswire -- Gupshup, the leading smart messaging platform, has won the 100,000 Grand Challenge for enabling payments on feature phones in India. The Gupshup solution dramatically improved the payment user experience t...

Vijay Mallya loses application to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court, clock set for his return

By Poonam Joshi Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya has been refused permission to appeal to the UKs highest court against a ruling to extradite him from the United Kingdom to India to face charges of defrauding a consortium of Indian bank...

Big police presence expected at Michigan protest of stay-at-home order

A demonstration protesting Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmers stay-at-home order is set to take place on Thursday in the state capital of Lansing, with fears some might carry weapons inside the Capitol building.Whitmer recently extended th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020