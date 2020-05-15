Left Menu
Development News Edition

MLS extends team training moratorium

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-05-2020 09:16 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 09:16 IST
MLS extends team training moratorium

Major League Soccer extended its moratorium on team or group training through June 1 as coronavirus concerns continue to disrupt global sport. MLS suspended play on March 12 in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week the league allowed individual players to return to outdoor team facilities to train where local government restrictions allowed. Social distancing measures were in place, but at least nine teams have yet to receive permission from local authorities to welcome players back.

"MLS and its clubs will continue to remain in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) and local health authorities on this continually evolving situation and provide further updates as they become available," MLS said in a statement. The update came amid reports that MLS was considering a resumption of competition with all 26 clubs taking part in a stand-alone tournament to be played inside a secure "bubble" in Orlando, Florida.

The plan reportedly calls for teams to head to Florida in June for one month of training before the tournament kicks off. The games would not be part of the regular season, and it remained unclear when or if the formal 2020 campaign would be completed..

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says TSMC's $12 bln investment to increase U.S. economic independence from China

Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cos 12 billion investment in the United States will increase U.S. economic independence from China, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement early on Friday. TSMC, a major supplier to A...

Taiwan's TSMC to build Arizona chip plant as U.S.-China tech rivalry escalates

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, the biggest contract chipmaker, said it plans to build a 12 billion factory in Arizona in an apparent win for the Trump administrations efforts to wrestle global tech supply chains back from China....

Covid-19 will create changes in our society even if pandemic ends, vaccine found Canadian PM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said that the impact of coronavirus pandemic will create changes in our society and even if a vaccine is found people will have to modify their behaviours. Covid-19 will be one of the thing...

Former big league manager, player Howe in ICU with virus

Former major league manager and infielder Art Howe is in intensive care in a Houston hospital with the coronavirus. The 73-year-old Howe, best known as the manager of the Moneyball Oakland Athletics playoff teams in the late 1990s and early...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020