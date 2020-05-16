Left Menu
Development News Edition

USATF Masters Outdoor Championships 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

As the world continues to grapple with coronavirus pandemic, the USA Track and Field (USATF) has announced the cancellation of the 2020 USATF Masters Outdoor Championships.

ANI | North Carolina | Updated: 16-05-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 21:16 IST
USATF Masters Outdoor Championships 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic
USATF Logo (Image: USATF's Twitter ). Image Credit: ANI

As the world continues to grapple with coronavirus pandemic, the USA Track and Field (USATF) has announced the cancellation of the 2020 USATF Masters Outdoor Championships. The showpiece event was scheduled to be held from July 9 to July 12, 2020, in North Carolina.

"As one can imagine, we are extremely disappointed that the USATF Masters Championships had to be cancelled, but in the end, this was the right decision. Greensboro will now look forward to hosting the USATF Masters Outdoor Championships in a future year," said Hill Carrow, Chairman of the Greensboro Local Organizing Committee in an official statement. Jerry Bookin-Weiner, Interim Chair of the USATF Masters Track and Field Committee, said: "On behalf of the USATF Masters Committee and our Greensboro Host Organisation, we want to emphasize that our number one priority is the health and well-being of all participants in our USATF Masters Outdoor Championships."

Earlier in April, the USATF had announced the new dates for the 2020 US Olympic Team Trials of Track and Field. The trials will take place from June 18 to June 27, 2021, in Eugene, Oregon. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Migrants were sleeping when death struck in Auraiya; Dazed survivors unable to recount events

I was sleeping and dont know what happened, said a dazed Vandana, a survivor of the accident in which 25 migrants workers were killed and 40 other were injured here on Saturday. Rescue workers and locals were toiling to remove the sacks of ...

FM's announcements signal major economic reforms to realise goal of self-reliant India: Nadda

The BJP on Saturday said the structural reforms announced by the government in various sectors will attract investment and help India in realising its aim of becoming a USD 5-trillion economy. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji ...

Virtus.pro buy forZe's team for Rainbow Six Siege competition

Virtus.pro signed the roster from forZe eSports to fill their Rainbow Six Siege roster, the organization announced Saturday. Rainbow Six Siege becomes the fifth platform for Russia-based Virtus.pro.We have watched the discipline development...

Lockdown: 127 Afghans to return on special flight from Pune

A total of 127 Afghanistannationals stranded in Pune due to the coronavirus-inducedlockdown will be flown on a special flight to their country onSunday, a district official said hereA special Kam Air flight will land at PuneInternational Ai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020