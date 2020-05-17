Left Menu
I may do mentoring of players in white ball cricket rather than become full-time coach: Yuvraj

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 22:21 IST
I may do mentoring of players in white ball cricket rather than become full-time coach: Yuvraj
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh feels that his enormous experience in white-ball cricket might come in handy for a role as a mentor which is his area of interest rather than full-time coaching. Yuvraj was talking to Kevin Pietersen on Instagram where he chose coaching and mentoring over commentary.

"I will probably start with that (coaching). I am keener on coaching than doing commentary," Yuvraj said. The hero of India's global triumph in 2007 and 2011 feels that he can make a difference speaking to youngsters on mental aspect of middle-order batting. "I have more insight in limited-overs cricket and I can share my knowledge with players coming to bat at No.4, 5, 6 as to what sort of mindset they should have," he said.

"I will probably start by being a mentor and then if it goes well maybe full-time coaching," he said.

