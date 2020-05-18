Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA-Jordan's first Air Jordan sneakers sold for record $560,000 at Sotheby's

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2020 05:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 05:27 IST
NBA-Jordan's first Air Jordan sneakers sold for record $560,000 at Sotheby's

NBA great Michael Jordan's autographed game-worn sneakers from his rookie season fetched a record $560,000 (463,380 pounds) in an online auction, Sotheby's said https://www.sothebys.com/en/buy/auction/2020/the-one-mjs-air-jordan-1s/michael-jordans-game-worn-1985-player-sample-air?locale=en on Sunday.

The Air Jordan 1s, designed for Jordan in 1985 and the first ever signature sneakers, were expected to sell for between $100,000 and $150,000 in the auction. Known for selling multimillion-dollar art, Sotheby's held its first auction dedicated entirely to sneakers last year and had then set a world record of $437,500 for a pair of 1972 Nike running shoes known as the "Moon Shoe."

"We saw tremendous bidding up until the moment the sale closed, with the value more than doubling in the final hour alone," said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s director of eCommerce development. "That coupled with strong international bidding from six countries on four continents shows not only the incredible appeal of Michael Jordan... but also that sneaker collecting is truly a global and growing market."

Like most of Jordan's basketball shoes, they are a mismatched pair in a size 13 (left) and size 13.5 (right). The auction coincided with the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan brand and the screening of the 10-part ESPN documentary "The Last Dance" about the Chicago Bulls and Jordan. The final two episodes of the show are set to air later on Sunday.

The shoes were sold by collector Jordan Geller, the founder of the sneaker museum Shoezeum in Las Vegas. (1 British pound = $1.2085)

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

Vedanta reappoints Priya Agarwal as Non-Executive Director for three years

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-NASCAR returns to sound of silence

Kevin Harvick and NASCAR both celebrated victories on Sunday as the stock car series returned to live racing from a two-month novel coronavirus forced hiatus at an empty Darlington Raceway. While the day unfolded with none of the bells and ...

Canadian Air Force jet crashes in British Columbia, one dead

One person has died after an acrobatic Canadian air force jet crashed on Sunday near Kamloops airport in British Columbia. It is with heavy hearts that we announce that one member of the CF Snowbirds team has died and one has sustained seri...

Consumer NZ lodges complaint against Air New Zealand over refunds

Consumer NZ today lodged a Fair Trading Act complaint with the Commerce Commission PDF 183KB about Air New Zealand. The complaint calls on the commission to investigate Air New Zealands refusal to provide refunds on all cancelled US flights...

Salvadoran president declares emergency without OK from congress, sparking controversy

El Salvadors attorney general on Sunday challenged a decree by President Nayib Bukele, who declared a state of emergency the previous evening to extend coronavirus measures without approval by congress. Congress approved an emergency declar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020