Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: Jordan's first Air Jordan sneakers sold for record $560,000

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2020 02:32 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 02:27 IST
People News Roundup: Jordan's first Air Jordan sneakers sold for record $560,000

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Jordan's first Air Jordan sneakers sold for record $560,000 at Sotheby's

NBA great Michael Jordan's autographed game-worn sneakers from his rookie season fetched a record $560,000 (463,380 pounds) in an online auction, Sotheby's said on Sunday. The Air Jordan 1s, designed for Jordan in 1985 and the first ever signature sneakers, were expected to sell for between $100,000 and $150,000 in the auction.

TRENDING

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Nintendo Switch Lite back in stock at Amazon, GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Tropical Storm Arthur hits North Carolina coast with rain

Tropical Storm Arthur began moving away from the North Carolina coast Monday after dumping heavy rain as forecasters warned that the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season could also bring life-threatening surf and rip currents ...

Pandemic-related vaccination drop raises concern about U.S. measles outbreak

Researchers have documented a drop in child vaccination rates in Michigan since restrictions were imposed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, raising concern about outbreaks of other diseases such as measles, the U.S. Centers for D...

Disney's streaming chief Mayer to become TikTok CEO

Walt Disney Cos top streaming executive, Kevin Mayer, will leave the entertainment and theme parks giant to become the chief executive officer of Chinese company ByteDance Technology Cos popular video app TikTok, the companies said on Monda...

Quarantine boosts U.S. to record $10.86B video game sales

Quarantine and social distancing might have contributed to an all-time United States consumer mark in video game sales of 10.86 billion. NPD Group released first quarter sales totals, which include two weeks in March when much of the U.S. w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020