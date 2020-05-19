People News Roundup: Jordan's first Air Jordan sneakers sold for record $560,000

People News Roundup: Jordan's first Air Jordan sneakers sold for record $560,000Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2020 02:32 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
Jordan's first Air Jordan sneakers sold for record $560,000 at Sotheby's
NBA great Michael Jordan's autographed game-worn sneakers from his rookie season fetched a record $560,000 (463,380 pounds) in an online auction, Sotheby's said on Sunday. The Air Jordan 1s, designed for Jordan in 1985 and the first ever signature sneakers, were expected to sell for between $100,000 and $150,000 in the auction.
