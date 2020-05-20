Left Menu
Hockey players didn't come in contact with COVID-19 positive cook: Narinder Batra

The Indian Olympic Association (IOC) president Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra on Wednesday clarified that none of the hockey players, staying at SAI Centre in Bengaluru, came in contact with COVID-19 positive cook who died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Updated: 20-05-2020 23:03 IST
IOC president Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Olympic Association (IOC) president Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra on Wednesday clarified that none of the hockey players, staying at SAI Centre in Bengaluru, came in contact with COVID-19 positive cook who died after suffering a cardiac arrest. "I have been in touch with Hockey India and I am fully satisfied with the way SAI Bangaluru centre has been kept safe and sanitised. SAI administration is doing its best to handle the issue at hand and there is no reason to panic. We have spoken to officials and players staying in SAI Bangalore, it is clear that none of them have interacted with the person who tested COVID positive. Any report suggesting that they did, is incorrect," Batra said in a statement.

On May 18, a cook employed in the Sports Authority of India's Bangaluru centre passed away due to a sudden cardiac arrest at BGS hospital. However, after the demise, the cook was tested for coronavirus and the results which came on May 19 shows that he contracted the virus. "The person, who was staying outside the SAI campus during the period of lockdown (March 10 onwards), came to SAI Bangalore on May 15 to attend a brief meeting to discuss the resumption of kitchen activities at the centre. The person went through all necessary screenings, including thermal screening, before entering the SAI centre and was found to be absolutely fit. He was wearing a mask and was given hand sanitiser at the gate," SAI said in a statement.

"The meeting was attended by 16 members, including the deceased, at the auditorium near the administrative block of the centre. Social distancing norms, as per government guidelines, were followed during the meeting. The deceased left soon after the meeting and did not interact with any of the players or other staff members housed in the center," it added. While SAI is reviewing the situation, four other officials, who were present at the meeting and live inside the campus, have been quarantined, as per the Government guidelines. The others, who live outside the centre, have been home quarantined.

The Senior Director in charge of the centre has also been directed to take all necessary precautions as per the health guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to ensure that all players and staff housed inside the campus are safe. The issue has also been reported to the local administration and all necessary preventive steps are being taken by the SAI. (ANI)

