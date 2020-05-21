Sports News Roundup: Adam Scott skipping June tournaments; New Zealand government, COVID could have some impact on America's Cup and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Adam Scott skipping June tournaments doubts PGA safety plan

Adam Scott, like all PGA Tour professionals, must measure his personal risk before returning to the golf course for scheduled events. And for now, Scott's decision is to stay away from tournaments. From Scott's perspective, the new rules established by the PGA to keep players safe and healthy amid the coronavirus pandemic aren't enough.

Sailing: New Zealand government says COVID-19 could have 'some impact' on America's Cup

Travel restrictions to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus could have "some impact" on next year's America's Cup but it is too early to determine to what extent, New Zealand's government said on Thursday. With Team New Zealand set to defend the trophy next March, challenging teams are unsure when they can send advance parties to Auckland to start preparations.

IOC chief Bach says Games would be canceled if not held in 2021

International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach says the Tokyo Games would have to be scrapped if the event cannot be held next year due to the COVID-19 crisis. In March, the IOC and Japanese government took the unprecedented decision to delay the Games, which had been due to start in July, for a year due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

LPGA cancels 2020 Q-school and Meijer Classic

The LPGA has decided to cancel Tour qualifying "Q-schools" this year because of the coronavirus pandemic with most players retaining their status for the 2021 season, the elite women's golf circuit said on Wednesday. The tour also canceled another tournament because of the health crisis when it scrubbed the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan from the schedule.

Pole vaulters to make big screen debut at Duesseldorf drive-in cinema

Fans starved of live athletics action could consider bringing popcorn to an event in Duesseldorf next month with top pole vaulters set to compete at a drive-in cinema. Germany's top pole vaulters Raphael Holzdeppe, Bo Kanda Lita Baehre and Torben Blech will be in action at the June 12 "Flight Night" event, with fans able to watch from the confines of their cars at the Autokino Duesseldorf drive-in.

FINA postpones 2020 World Swimming Championships to December 2021 due to COVID-19

This year's World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi, scheduled to take place in December, have been pushed back by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, swimming's world governing body FINA said on Thursday. The competition will now be held from Dec. 13-18, 2021. The World Aquatics Convention will also take place in Abu Dhabi from Dec 10-12, 2021, FINA said in a statement https://fina.org/news/pr-19-new-dates-fina-world-swimming-championships-25m-abu-dhabi.

NHL mulls return with 24-team playoffs

The NHL and NHL Players' Association are mulling a return to action this summer with a playoff format featuring 24 teams in a conference-based setup, SportsNet reported Wednesday night. Discussions within the NHLPA executive committee could take place as early as Thursday, according to SportsNet report and ESPN.

Report: Dolphins QB Rosen drawing trade interest

Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen is attracting interest from teams who expect the former first-round pick to be the odd man out after Miami drafted Tua Tagovailoa, NFL Network reported. Tagovailoa could be limited as a rookie to fully recover from recent injuries, including hip and ankle surgery in 2019, and the Alabama product repeatedly has made reference to entering the league ready to learn as a backup. The Dolphins also have Jake Rudock, who spent 2019 on the practice squad, on the roster. Ryan Fitzpatrick is the incumbent starter.

Esports:'Despacito' singer Fonsi joins F1 fast stream in virtual Monaco GP

Singer-songwriter Luis Fonsi, who broke all-time streaming records with his 2017 hit 'Despacito' (slowly), is joining the Formula One fast stream for a virtual Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday. The Miami-based Puerto Rican will line up in Racing Point colors in a field with eight regular F1 drivers, including Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who will still be a home favorite on simulated streets.

Gronk: 'Four more protein shakes' from 260, ideal playing weight

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski ramped up workouts and caloric intake to be ready for a big role in Tampa Bay this season. Gronkowski, acquired from the New England Patriots in an April trade, came out of retirement to join Tom Brady with the Buccaneers. In just one year away, Gronkowski was noticeably leaner, dropping from 260 pounds to 240.