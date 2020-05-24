Former Pakistani cricketer Taufeeq Umar tests positive for coronavirus

Former Pakistani cricketer Taufeeq Umar has been diagnosed with coronavirus. After testing positive for the COVID-19, Umar is self-isolating at home. It appears to be a mild strain of the virus, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

At the time of testing, the former opener was not showing symptoms other than having a mild headache. The 38-year-old, who has represented Pakistan in 44 Tests and 22 ODIs, at present works as junior national selector for the PCB. (ANI)