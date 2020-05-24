Left Menu
Development News Edition

One Bournemouth player tests positive for coronavirus

Premier League club AFC Bournemouth on Sunday revealed that one of its players has tested positive for coronavirus.

ANI | London | Updated: 24-05-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 16:13 IST
One Bournemouth player tests positive for coronavirus
AFC Bournemouth has not revealed the identity of the player.. Image Credit: ANI

Premier League club AFC Bournemouth on Sunday revealed that one of its players has tested positive for coronavirus. The club further said that the player tested positive, following Bournemouth's second round of testing. However, Bournemouth has not revealed the identity of the player.

"AFC Bournemouth can confirm that one of its players has tested positive for Covid-19, following the club's second round of testing. Medical confidentiality means the player's name will not be disclosed, and the club asks for this to be respected," Bournemouth said in an official statement. "In line with Premier League protocols regarding positive tests, he will self-isolate for a period of seven days before being tested again at a later date," added the club.

The English Premier League had on Saturday confirmed that two more positive cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of people infected with the virus to eight. "The Premier League can today confirm that on May 19, May 21 and May 22, 996 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, two have tested positive from two clubs," Premier League said in a statement.

The players or club staff, who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days. The statement further said, "For the second round of testing, the number of tests available to each club was increased from 40 to 50." Earlier on Tuesday, the Premier League had said that six people tested positive for COVID-19 after 748 players and club staff were tested.

"The six who tested positive in the first round of testing are not included in the figures for 19-22 May, as they are still within their seven-day self-isolation period," the statement added. Out of the six cases, one was from Burnley and three were from Watford. Burnley had announced that their assistant manager Ian Woan was diagnosed with the virus while Watford said the club's one player and three members of staff have tested positive.

All 20 Premier League clubs have now resumed training and June 12 has been mentioned as the possible restart date for the competition. However, on Friday, Premier League chairman Richard Masters admitted that curtailment of the season is still an option should it prove unfeasible to hold fixtures in the near future. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

5 more fresh coronavirus cases push count to 29 in Puducherry

The total number of active cases of COVID-19 in Union Territory of Puducherry rose to 29 on Sunday with five fresh cases reported while one patient got discharged from a hospital here. The five cases, included a man and his mother who was a...

Low-key Eid celebrations in Kerala

Keralites on Sunday celebrated a low-key Eid-ul-Fitr amid the coronavirus lockdown in the state as most of the faithful marked the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan by offering thanksgiving prayers at home. The festival is being ce...

Warm send-off for migrants as they recover from COVID-19 in Giridih

Two migrant workers were on Sunday given a warm send-off to their homes from a COVID-19 hospital in Jharkhands Giridih district after they recovered from coronavirus infection. Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha, Civil Surgeon Awadhesh K...

Air France must slash domestic traffic in exchange for state guarantees -minister

Air France will have to drastically reduce its domestic air traffic in exchange for state loan guarantees, French Environment Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Sunday. Domestic routes were served by alternatives in the form of high-speed tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020