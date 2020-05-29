Left Menu
Polish football fans allowed at matches from June 19

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 29-05-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 22:23 IST
Football fans will be able to attend matches in Poland's top division from June 19, with stadiums at a quarter of capacity in line with coronavirus measures, the country's prime minister said on Friday. That means supporters will be kept away from the two matches being played on Friday, the first since anti-coronavirus measures came into force over two months ago.

"Fans will be able to attend matches... from June 19," Premier Mateusz Morawiecki said. "We will ensure that access to disinfection facilities, the purchase of tickets and the arrival at the stadium does not lead to gatherings and that people are placed in the stadium in accordance with health standards." The head of the Polish football federation (PZPN), Zbigniew Boniek told reporters that only local fans would be permitted to enter the stadiums.

"For the moment, for security reasons, it is practically impossible to allow hosting of organised (fan) groups," Boniek said. Poland has recorded 22,964 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Friday, with 1,043 deaths and 10,692 recoveries.

Poles will no longer have to wear masks outside from this weekend, as long as they abide by social distancing rules. Stores will no longer be required to cap customer numbers, nor will churches have to limit the number of worshippers, but social distancing guidelines will apply.

Open-air concerts be permitted along with public gatherings of up to 150 people. From June 6, cinemas, theatres, concert halls, gyms and pools will be allowed to reopen, but face masks will be required. Nightclubs will remain closed. AFP PDS PDS

