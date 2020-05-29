MLB finalizes five-round draft starting June 10

Major League Baseball finalized plans for a five-round draft starting June 10. The first night of the draft will encompass the first round, which is 37 picks including competitive balance selections.

The Detroit Tigers have the No. 1 pick. A typical MLB draft lasts 40 rounds, but the NCAA's decision to offer repeat eligibility for spring sport college athletes due to the coronavirus pandemic led to a revised agreement with the players association. The length of the draft is just five rounds this year and 20 rounds in 2021.

Rounds 2-5 will take place on June 11. The Baltimore Orioles pick second in the 2020 draft, followed by the Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres, Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Angels.

The Orioles also have the 30th pick -- the first competitive balance selection. The Houston Astros lost their first- and second-round picks as part of their penalties for illegally stealing signs, with the Boston Red Sox losing their second-round selection in the scandal.

The Angels, Atlanta Braves, Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Mets and New York Yankees forfeited their second-round picks as a result of signing qualified free agents. --By Field Level Media