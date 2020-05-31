Left Menu
Development News Edition

End of an era, says football legend Vijayan as Kerala Police trio bid adieu

Indian football legend IM Vijayan termed it as "end of an era" as three maestros of Kerala Police -- Sharaf Ali, KT Chacko and Babu Raj -- retired from their Kerala Police job on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2020 09:59 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 09:59 IST
End of an era, says football legend Vijayan as Kerala Police trio bid adieu
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Indian football legend IM Vijayan termed it as "end of an era" as three maestros of Kerala Police -- Sharaf Ali, KT Chacko and Babu Raj -- retired from their Kerala Police job on Saturday. The trio were key members in the majestic Kerala Police outfit which had mesmerised the Indian football lovers with its own signature brand of football. They, in the process, played a pivotal role in their back-to-back Federation Cup victories in 1990 and 1991.

"Yes, I'm feeling a bit nostalgic. It was like my extended family. In the department, Sharaf Ali acts as the football team manager whereas I function as the Technical Director. It's only football which we discuss every time. That's our life. Life moves on. We don't know who will come next but we'll miss them dearly," the All India Football Federation quoted Vijayan as saying. Sharaf Ali, the daunting defender who made his national team debut against the Republic of Korea in Nehru Cup at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on January 20, 1986, had joined the Khaki force in 1985.

"It's a mixed bag of feelings for me today. When I joined the force in 1985 I didn't foresee this day. We were like a family. We ate, slept and trained together. That was the success mantra behind the team's success," Ali mentioned. With the influx of talents in the mid-80s, Kerala Police improved by leaps and bounds to become an intimidating football team in the country.

Sharaf Ali and others were followed by CV Pappachan, the deadly attacker who still rues missing the open net from close in the 1993-94 Santosh Trophy final, which eventually cost them their third consecutive title. "Back then there wasn't any concept of professional football unlike now. We had to do our daily chores of duty for the Police force and then continue our training. But, it was fun, it was like shrugging off the stress at the end of day's job," Ali said.

Following their maiden success in the state level in 1986, Kerala Police introduced themselves as a force to reckon with in the country but they had to wait for another four years to taste their first major trophy in the bigger stage. Then came the twist in the tale. Although they weren't selected for the Federation Cup in 1990, the organisers contemplated involving a local team which would, in turn, garner more footfalls at the stadium in Thrissur, Kerala. Kerala Police, under the aegis of tactician TK Chathunni, joined Titanium as the state's representations in the tournament.

"It was like a wave of magical wand which churned out results one after another. Everyone peaked at the right moment and the positivity in the dressing room was surreal. The support behind us was unreal and finally, we could topple Salgaocar in the final," he continued. Meanwhile, Salgaocar, having beaten BSF and Mohammedan Sporting in consecutive finals to win the two earlier editions, came to the Federation Cup as the favourites. But the crowd-favourites had a different idea at the back of their mind.

"It was a 40,000-strong crowd who started pouring in hours before the kick-off. They were cheering at the top of their voice and it reverberated from every corner of the stadium. Papppachan hit the target twice and we became champions - it was the first national championship for us. Kerala got its champions," the-then goalkeeper KT Chacko said. Chacko, who went on to represent India five times made his debut against Romania in the Nehru Cup on January 13, 1991.

"We were a closely-knit unit. Although we joined different clubs across the country later, we used to stay in touch always. Even nowadays, we discuss those days over a cup of tea - golden days indeed," Vijayan recalled. After these stalwarts established Kerala as a football powerhouse in the 90s, the mantle has been passed on to the likes of Anas Edathodika, Ashique Kuruniyan, Abdul Sahal, and many more in the next decades. Sharaf Ali sounded "confident" about these boys' football acumen who'd take Kerala 'to a newer height' in the near future.

"At this juncture, it feels so pleasing to see these boys excelling. With the concept of professional football creeping in they can devote more time and effort to football. It puts them in a more secured position and eventually, helps them focus more on their football career. I am confident that these boys will take Kerala football to a newer height in future," Ali said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 60,000 people take up pledge to follow coronavirus guidelines in Jodhpur

To sensitise people about precautions to be taken with the end of Lockdown 4.0, the Jodhpur administration has rolled out a pledge on its district COVID-19 dashboard at httpcovid19jodhpur.org. Visitors could key in basic information like th...

Misbah backs Babar Azam to succeed as captain despite concerns over pressure

Pakistans head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has backed Babar Azam to succeed as the national teams ODI and T20 captain despite former batting coach Grant Flower expressing concerns over his ability to handle the pressure that come...

Beyonce, Dwayne Johnson, Rihanna others call for justice for George Floyd

Hollywood celebrities Beyonce, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Dwayne Johnson, Selena Gomez and others took to social media demanding justice for George Floyd, the African-American man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis. The 46-year-old ma...

Chartered plane operators see slow demand amid coronavirus crisis

In these times of coronavirus, chartered flights might seem to be the preferred choice for those who can afford but chartered jet industry executives feel business growth is unlikely to pick up in the next few months even though they have r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020