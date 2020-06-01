Left Menu
Development News Edition

Steve Smith willing to play IPL if T20 WC gets postponed

Australian batsman Steve Smith on Monday said that he is open to playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) if the T20 World Cup gets postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 01-06-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 15:31 IST
Steve Smith willing to play IPL if T20 WC gets postponed
Australian batsman Steve Smith. . Image Credit: ANI

Australian batsman Steve Smith on Monday said that he is open to playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) if the T20 World Cup gets postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The T20 World Cup is slated to be held in Australia from October 18-November 15 this year, however, the future of the tournament is not known due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The IPL was slated to start from March 29, however it was postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19, and it is being speculated that the tournament might go ahead in October if the T20 World Cup is postponed. "I think when you are playing for your country at a World Cup, that's the pinnacle for one-day or T20 cricket, so of course I'd prefer to play in that. But if that doesn't happen and the IPL's there, and they postpone it, then so be it," ESPNCricinfo quoted Smith as saying.

"IPL's also a terrific tournament as a domestic tournament. So that's out of everyone's control at the moment, players are just doing what we're told and going where we need to go and playing whatever's on at that stage," he added. Smith also said that the news regarding T20 World Cup will be out in the public domain soon and added that he would just be following the guidelines issued by the government and health officials.

"I guess there'll be some more news about it soon, probably some decisions to be made soon, so I'm sure we'll all find out and know where we're going to be. I personally haven't really thought about it, I think it'd just be going off the advice of the professionals and the governments and essentially doing what we're told," Smith said. "If that happens then great, if not then there's just so much going on in the world right now that cricket kind of seems a little bit irrelevant. So we'll get back when we're told to and until then it is sit tight, get fit and strong and freshen up mentally," he added.

The 30-year-old Smith is currently the number one ranked ICC Test batsman with 911 points and is closely followed by India skipper Virat Kohli with 886 points. Smith was last seen in action against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series in March this year.

After the first ODI, the series between both sides was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Smith would have been leading the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL if the tournament had started on March 29. (ANI)

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

MHA puts on hold list of non-Swadeshi items for CAPF canteens

Hours after making it public, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday put on hold a list of non-Swadeshi products not to be sold at Central Armed Police Forces CAPFs canteens, saying there were discrepancies and a fresh list would be release...

Lockdown: Working women complain of 'online' sexual harassment, say experts

Getting unwarranted video call requests at odd hours, being talked down during virtual meetings were among the complaints of sexual harassment from women working from home during the nationwide lockdown, according to experts working in the ...

Volatility in mkts friend of long term investors as it makes good stocks attractive: Analysts

Equity markets are likely to remain volatile till there is semblance of normalcy returning, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, adding such volatility makes good stocks cheaper. Global equity markets have been volatile in the...

Gujarat braces for cyclone, deploys 10 NDRF teams

In anticipation of a cyclonic storm making landfall on the Gujarat coast on June 3, the state government on Monday ordered evacuation of people living in low-lying areas and deployed 10 teams of the National Disaster Response Force NDRF in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020