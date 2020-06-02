Left Menu
Skateboarding-British Olympic hopeful, aged 11, fractures skull

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-06-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 14:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

Eleven-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown, who is hoping to become Britain's youngest Olympian next year, fractured her skull and broke bones in her left hand after falling from a ramp during a training session in California. Brown posted a video of the accident on Instagram and reassured supporters that she was doing fine and was going to work even harder when she returns.

"I don't usually post (videos of) my falls or talk about them... but this was my worst fall. I just want everyone to know that it's ok, don't worry, I'm ok," she said. "I'm going to push boundaries for girls with my skating and surfing. I'm going for gold in 2021 and nothing will stop me."

The BBC reported that Brown was taken to hospital by helicopter and was unresponsive on arrival but is expected to make a complete recovery. "Sky landed head-first off a ramp on her hand," her father Stewart was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"When she first came to the hospital, everyone was fearful for her life... The sky had the gnarliest fall she's ever had and is lucky to be alive... (she) remains positive and strong, the whole medical team is shocked to see her positivity." At the 2021 Tokyo Games, Brown is hoping to eclipse the record set by swimmer Margery Hinton, who was 13 years and 43 days old when she competed at the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam.

Five sports, including baseball, skateboarding, and surfing, will feature in Tokyo as part of the International Olympic Committee's revamp of the Games program to attract younger audiences.

