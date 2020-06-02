Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Golden point, red card replacements to be trialled at Super Rugby Aotearoa

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 18:07 IST
Rugby-Golden point, red card replacements to be trialled at Super Rugby Aotearoa

New Zealand's Super Rugby teams will be able to replace red-carded players and drawn matches may be decided by a golden-point tiebreaker when the country's domestic competition starts on June 13, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said on Tuesday. The changes are aimed at making the game more exciting for fans and will be trialled during the 10-week event which will kick off with a game between Otago Highlanders and Waikato Chiefs in Dunedin.

Players who receive a red card can be replaced 20 minutes after they are sent off and will not be allowed to return to the field. "There are no winners when a player is red carded, but paying rugby fans, players and coaches want to see a fair contest. Replacing a player after 20 minutes strikes the right balance," NZR's Head of Professional Rugby Chris Lendrum said.

If a match is tied after regular time, the first team to score by a drop goal, penalty kick or try during a 10-minute extra time period will be awarded the win. "Draws can often leave everyone feeling a little empty, and after feedback from our coaches and players we have added the golden point rule," Lendrum added.

NZR National Referee Managers Bryce Lawrence said existing laws at breakdown would be applied but would be policed more strictly by referees to ensure a faster attacking game and a fairer contest.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

World outrage grows at Floyd's death; EU 'shocked, appalled'

From Sydney to Paris, world outrage at George Floyds death in the US was growing Tuesday as the European Unions top diplomat said the bloc was shocked and appalled by it and thousands marched in Australias largest city. Chanting Black Lives...

Cyclone Nisarga: DoT holds meeting with telcos to assess arrangements

The telecom department has taken stock of the readiness and arrangements made by telecom companies for ensuring network connectivity in Maharashtra and Gujarat, in the backdrop of impending cyclone Nisarga, according to a statement. All ...

City of Tokyo issues stay-home alert after jump in new virus infections

The Tokyo government on Tuesday warned citizens to stay at home unless they had urgent business and to practise social distancing after recording 34 new coronavirus infections, the highest since early May.Japan lifted a state of emergency f...

PM Narendra Modi speaks with Maharashtra and Gujarat chief ministers over cyclone situation, assures all possible central help: PMO.

PM Narendra Modi speaks with Maharashtra and Gujarat chief ministers over cyclone situation, assures all possible central help PMO....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020