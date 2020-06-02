Sports News Roundup: Nine-times world champion Ubbiali dead at 90; Mayweather offers to cover funeral costs for George Floyd and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motorcycling: Nine-times world champion Ubbiali dead at 90

Nine-times motorcycling world champion Carlo Ubbiali, who raced in the first world championship in 1949 and later dominated the 125 and 250cc categories, has died aged 90, Italian media reported on Tuesday. The third most successful Italian rider of all time, after Giacomo Agostini and Valentino Rossi, Ubbiali won six 125cc titles and three in the bigger category.

Mayweather offers to cover funeral costs for George Floyd

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather has offered to cover the funeral expenses for George Floyd, the 46-year-old African-American man whose death while in police custody in Minneapolis prompted protests across the United States. The former five-division world champion's promotional company, Mayweather Productions, confirmed on Twitter that he had made the offer, and several local media reports have said the family have accepted.

'I wanna hear you': Sammy says ICC must speak out against social injustice

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy has urged cricket's global governing body and its member nations to speak out against social injustice following the death of an African-American man in U.S. police custody on May 25. The death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, after being pinned beneath a white officer's knee for nearly nine minutes has reignited racial tensions in the United States and prompted condemnations from the world of sport.

Doping: CAS to hear appeal against Russia's Olympic ban in November

The Russian anti-doping agency's (RUSADA) appeal against the country's four-year ban from the Olympics and other major sporting events will be heard in early November, the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Tuesday. In a list of hearings published on its website, CAS wrote that the appeal by RUSADA against sanctions imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) would take place from Nov.

2-5 this year. On this day... June 3

ON THIS DAY -- JUNE 3 June 3, 1992 Skateboarding: British Olympic hopeful, aged 11, fractures skull

Eleven-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown, who is hoping to become Britain's youngest Olympian next year, fractured her skull and broke bones in her left hand after falling from a ramp during a training session in California. Brown posted a video of the accident on Instagram but reassured supporters she was fine.

Celtics' Poirier joins Floyd protests with team mates

Celtics center Vincent Poirier says he took part in a protest with NBA team mates Marcus Smart and Enes Kanter in Boston on Sunday over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis last week. "Even as someone who is white this must concern me," Poirier told French sports daily L'Equipe on Tuesday.

Motor racing: Reaction to revised Formula One calendar

Formula One confirmed on Tuesday it would start its delayed season in Austria on July 5 with eight races in Europe over the space of 10 weeks. It will be the first time Austria's Red Bull Ring has hosted a season-opener. Races will also be held without spectators and with more than one grand prix at the same circuit.

FIFA adds voice to protests over Floyd's death

World soccer's governing body FIFA has joined sports leagues, teams and players around the globe to express solidarity amid outrage over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody in the United States. The National Football League, National Hockey League and National Basketball Association have put out statements about the racial injustice that sparked protests across the U.S. but Major League Baseball has yet to make an official statement.

Rams' Donald favored to win NFL Def. Player of Year award

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald is favored to capture his third NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2020, according to a pair of sportsbooks. Donald, who won the honor in 2017 and 2018, is +750 to reclaim the award at Bet MGM and +700 in the eyes of DraftKings.