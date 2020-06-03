Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Spanish season kicks off again with second half of abandoned Rayo-Albacete

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 03-06-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 17:09 IST
Soccer-Spanish season kicks off again with second half of abandoned Rayo-Albacete
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Spanish soccer season will restart a day earlier than originally planned on June 10 with the second half of a second division match between Rayo Vallecano and Albacete that was postponed last December due to offensive chanting. A statement from the Spanish soccer federation said both sides had agreed to play the match from the second half without any spectators.

La Liga will start up again on June 11 without spectators after a three-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic with a local derby between Sevilla and Real Betis. The Segunda Division will properly kick into action on June 12 with four matches.

The Rayo-Albacete match was goalless when it was abandoned at halftime after Rayo fans chanted against Albacete's Ukrainian forward Roman Zozulya, accusing him of being a Nazi and belonging to far-right groups in his home country. It was the first and only time a Spanish football match has been abandoned for offensive chanting, even though racist chanting has taken place at several matches since, including Espanyol's January game with Athletic Bilbao.

Zozulya signed in 2017 for Rayo, whose hardcore fans identify with Spain's far-left and anti-fascist movements, but left the club without playing a match after supporters gave him a hostile reception at his first training session. Zozulya has denied belonging to far-right groups.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK police investigating suspicious vehicle in central London

British police said they were dealing with a suspicious vehicle at Sloane Square in London and the areas lawmaker said he had heard that a vehicle mounted the pavement and struck pedestrians.Am hearing that a vehicle mounted the pavement an...

Lea Michele loses endorsement deal after 'Glee' co-star's allegations

Glee star Lea Michele has been dropped by meal-kit company HelloFresh as its brand ambassador after former co-star on the show Samantha Ware accused the actor of making her time on the shows sixth season a living hell. Ware said Michele mad...

Airlines cut fares to help boost May traffic -IATA

Airlines cut domestic fares by an average 23 last month as traffic picked up from April lows, global airline body IATA said on Wednesday - warning that post-coronavirus discounting posed a further threat to profitability.Domestic passenger ...

Over 58 lacs migrants transported through Shramik Special Trains in May

Subsequent to the Ministry of Home Affairs order regarding the movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places by special trains, Indian Railways is operating Shramik Special trains f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020