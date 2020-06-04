Grant Robertson welcomes release of $265million sports recovery package

Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson has welcomed the first release of funds from the $265million Sports Recovery Package announced as part of Budget 2020.

Sport NZ has announced that $4.6 million in funding will go to the Wellington Phoenix, NZ Warriors, Super Rugby teams and the ANZ Premiership Netball League and teams. This investment is to help them return to competition and keep the teams viable.

"These professional franchises play an important role in communities across the country and for our national and regional economies. We also understand the significant impact that Covid-19 has had on them and the support they need to help secure their future at all levels.

"This immediate investment is for those franchises that had started their playing season when the Covid-19 restrictions were put in place and have seen the majority of their broadcast, sponsorship and match-day revenue dry up.

"The impact on the financial position of these franchises and the significant cost-cutting measures they have undertaken in response has meant they have exhausted all available avenues of financial support," Grant Robertson said.

The Wellington Phoenix will receive $950,000 and Vodafone Warriors $200,000, while $1.25 million will go to New Zealand Rugby for its five Super Rugby teams and Netball New Zealand will receive $2.2 million to support the running of the ANZ Premiership Netball League and teams.

"Professional sport only operates in New Zealand because we have a thriving community sport system – that's where our emerging talent comes from so we'll make sure that sports at all levels benefit from this.

"The vast bulk of the first phase of funding allocated in the recovery package, approximately $78 million, will be devoted to community, regional and national organisations. Announcements about the process for allocating this funding will be made in the near future," Grant Robertson said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)