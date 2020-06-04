Left Menu
Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar joins Rohit, Hima as Adidas brand ambassador

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 15:39 IST
Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar joins Rohit, Hima as Adidas brand ambassador

Miss World 2017 pageant winner Manushi Chillar on Thursday joined the likes of star batsman Rohit Sharma, sprint sensation Hima Das and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador of footwear giant Adidas in its mission to inspire more women to embrace fitness. Chhillar will work in support of the #HOMETEAMHERO Challenge -- inspiring more people every single day to stay physically and mentally fit. "Amidst COVID-19 lockdown, when thousands are looking for inspiration, adidas has been leading the charge with #HOMETEAMHERO Challenge -- inspiring more people every single day to stay physically and mentally fit. Joining adidas in this endeavour is fitness enthusiast and former Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar," a release said.

"Announced as a brand ambassador today, Manushi will be front-running adidas’ mission to inspire more women to embrace fitness, whilst creating a positive social impact through the power of sport." Chhillar joins a powerful roster of Adidas ambassadors, including Ranveer Singh, Rohit Sharma, Hima Das and over 20 other top athletes and youth icons who are redefining India’s sporting and fitness culture, it said. "I have always been into fitness so to represent adidas is a dream come true," Chhillar said. "I resonate with adidas when it comes to being changemakers and our aim together is to use the platform of sport to inspire people and drive positive change, whether it is to inspire women, drive sustainability, or encourage kids to take up sport. I’m so excited to train in my new gear which I’ve just ordered from the adidas website." PTI PDS PDS KHS KHS

