Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greek soccer to restart with rivalry on field and in court

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 05-06-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 15:00 IST
Greek soccer to restart with rivalry on field and in court

Soccer will restart in Greece with runaway league leader Olympiakos facing defending champion PAOK Thessaloniki on the field this weekend and soon at a court in Switzerland. Unbeaten Olympiakos travels to second-place PAOK on Sunday to begin play in a 10-round playoff for the top six teams in the regular-season standings.

The fresh format and smaller 14-team league seems to have worked this season. Numbers are up for goals scored and average attendances, though games will resume in empty stadiums. “The passion for football in Greece is known,” league president Minas Lysandrou said in a telephone interview.

“It's even more powerful because they miss football.” Intense rivalries are also a staple of Greek soccer, and a PAOK-Olympiakos clash is a big way to begin after the three-month shutdown. The teams are set to play twice in the season-ending playoffs and again at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland on a date to be decided.

The case at CAS is about a seven-point deduction imposed in March that could cost PAOK entry to next season's Champions League or result in relegation to the second division. PAOK has appealed to CAS against the Greek soccer federation's appeal verdict that it broke ownership rules by having a stake in league rival Xanthi.

The complaint was originally filed by Olympiakos, which also appealed to CAS. Olympiakos wants PAOK and Xanthi relegated by rules that were in place until January, when national lawmakers intervened. Xanthi was deducted 12 points and now faces relegation on the field and in court.

Olympiakos, which led PAOK by seven points even before the deduction, looks sure to claim one of Greece's two places in the Champions League qualifying rounds. The legal dispute left PAOK only one point ahead of third-place AEK Athens. Lysandrou, who is also chief executive of 2018 champion AEK, declined comment on the case.

On the field, Olympiakos is favored to win a 45th league title after going back-to-back seasons without the trophy for the first time since the mid-1990s. The Olympiakos revival has been good for business, and the team is still in the Europa League after beating Arsenal in the round of 32.

Lysandrou also cites interest driven by now using video review to help referees and a more professional image from better quality playing surfaces and branding in stadiums. “We made it closer to the high standard of the championships we see on television,” the league president said.

In a league that often made headlines for match-fixing claims and disorder in stadiums, Lysandrou said fans of away teams were allowed to attend more games this season though not yet at city derbies in Athens. He cited a new title sponsorship deal being “very close to finalizing” as a show of faith in improving the league's reputation.

Still, the coronavirus pandemic has caused financial uncertainty for clubs across Europe. Financial consultants have been hired to flag up risks and possible consequences of clubs losing key income, Lysandrou said. Greece went into lockdown early and has been one of the most successful countries in Europe in keeping numbers of virus cases down.

“We know what needs to be done,” he said, adding fans could be back before the league season ends, likely on July 19 or 26. “We have filed a plan to the public authorities to evaluate if, in the second stage (of relaxing restrictions), we will be able to allow supporters in,” Lysandrou said. “I'm very confident that we have a chance to do it.”

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

Videos

Latest News

Uganda PM goes self-isolation after tested positive for COVID-19

Ugandan Prime Minister, Ruhakana Rugunda on Friday went into self-isolation after some of his contacts tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news report by china.org.cn.Friends, I have gone into self-isolation after some of my contac...

Black Lives Matter rallies Papuan activists in Indonesia

Thousands of miles from the protests that have swept the United States, Black Lives Matter has become a rallying cry for pro-Papuan activists in Indonesia, provoking questions about accusations of deep-seated racism.Indonesian social media ...

Congress names Kharge as candidate for RS polls from Karnataka

Eds adds details, changing dateline Bengaluru, June 5 PTI The Congress on Friday announced veteran party leader Mallikarjun Kharge as its candidate for the June 19 elections to the four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka. Congress Preside...

Bengaluru Police files two chargesheets against gangster Ravi Pujari

The Central Crime Branch CCB of Bengaluru Police has filed two chargesheets against gangster Ravi Pujari in Shabnam developers double murder case and an extortion case, Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said on Friday. Two unidenti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020