Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fit India and MHRD launch special films to promote indigenous sports of India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 19:28 IST
Fit India and MHRD launch special films to promote indigenous sports of India

The Human Resource Development (MHRD) and Sports Ministry have collaborated to produce a series of special films promoting 10 indigenous sports of India. The 'Department of School Education and Literacy' under MHRD has joined hands with sports ministry's flagship programme 'Fit India' under the 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' initiative

The series is aimed at creating awareness about not just the indigenous games but also the culture and heritage of the states to which they belong. The 10 sports to be covered in the series are Kho-kho, Gatka, Kalaripayttu, Mallakhamb, Thang-Ta, Sqay, Kabaddi, Roll Ball, Tug of War and Shooting Ball. The indigenous sports of India cover a mix of very old sports, for example, Kalaripayattu, and some as recent as Roll Ball which has gained a lot of popularity and is now played in at least 50 countries. The 10 episodes can be watched from Monday to Friday -- June 8 to June 19 -- at 11am, on the Fit India YouTube page and MHRD digital platforms

Speaking about the unique initiative, Union Minister of Youth and Sports, Kiren Rijiju said, "Indigenous Games are a focus area for the Sports Ministry. There are scholarships for athletes of these games and there is a growing interest among youngsters to pursue these sports. "However, there is a need to mass base these sports, just like other sporting disciplines. This initiative, in association with MHRD, is an attempt to reach out to young Indians and showcase the rich heritage of our indigenous games," Rijiju added.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Trump calls for shift in coronavirus strategy to allow for end to lockdowns

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday called for a shift in strategy against the coronavirus pandemic to focus resources on protecting high-risk populations as he pushes for a total end to stay-at-home orders in states throughout the countr...

Bismah Maroof retains captaincy; Anam Amin, Umaima Sohail get full PCB central contracts

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB on Friday announced performance-based womens central contract list for 2020-21 in which Bismah Maroof retains the captaincy, while Anam Amin and Umaima Sohail get full contracts. Maroof, Javeria Khan, and Dian...

OPEC+ to meet Saturday on extending cuts, pushing for compliance

OPEC and its allies led by Russia will meet on Saturday to discuss extending record oil production cuts and to push laggards such as Iraq and Nigeria to comply with existing curbs. The producers known as OPEC previously agreed to cut supply...

Umar Akmal's appeal against 3-year ban to be heard on June 11

Former Pakistan Supreme Court judge Justice retd Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, will hear wicket-keeper batsman Umar Akmals appeal against the three-year ban for breaching the PCB Anti-Corruption Code...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020