Sophie Devine, Jemimah Rodrigues up for 'little trial and error' in women's cricket

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine and India batswoman Jemimah Rodrigues said that they were all for innovations in women's cricket to boost its popularity, with the former suggesting that having a little "trial and error" would be an exciting idea.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 10-06-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 22:26 IST
New Zealand's Sophie Devine (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine and India batswoman Jemimah Rodrigues said that they were all for innovations in women's cricket to boost its popularity, with the former suggesting that having a little "trial and error" would be an exciting idea. Both the cricketers, on Tuesday, discussed various ideas during the fourth installment of the '100% Cricket' webinar series. Shorter pitches, smaller balls and super-subs (substitutes) were among the topics discussed during the one-hour '100% Innovations' session moderated by former Australia cricketer and leading commentator Mel Jones.

Devine, who was the top run-getter for New Zealand at this year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup, was in support of experimenting and felt the introduction of a smaller ball could change the dynamics of the women's game. "I think if we are stuck with traditional formats, we'd be missing out on a lot of new players, new kids and new athletes to the game. So, I think it is really an exciting idea to say that we might be able to encourage people along that make it tailored towards the female side of things," ICC's official website quoted Devine as saying.

"It's always good to have a little trial and error and see what works. I am probably a big fan of looking at a smaller ball, but keeping the pitch the same size, where I think pacers are going to be able to bowl quicker, spinners are going be able to turn the ball more. Hopefully, the ball should fly a bit further as well whereas still keeping the traditional length of the pitch," she said. Rodrigues, one of four teenagers in the India side at the T20 World Cup, was open to the idea of a shorter pitch if it could get in more fans.

"To be very honest, I would go with, you know, like let us not compare it (men's and women's cricket) that much. Because, you know, at the end, you have got to accept the fact that there are slight differences between the two," Rodrigues said. "But, yeah, I mean, we can also be open to (a shorter pitch), try it out. If that is going to help the game improve and take it to the next level, then why not? You know, kind of get a thought to it, think about it. Because at the end of it, we want to promote the game. We want to get more people to watch the game and more people to even join the game. So, yeah, I think it is a good idea. I think, you know, you can be open to it," she added.

Both players also discussed the importance of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games for women's cricket. Rodrigues said that she had always dreamt of winning a medal at a multi-discipline event, while Devine indicated that just being at the games village would be a wonderful experience. (ANI)

