Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-England's Scott signs new contract with Man City Women as player-coach

She will work alongside newly-appointed Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor and assistant coach Alan Mahon."I've been named as a player-coach but I want to reiterate that I'm a player first and foremost – I still want to play for this team and get success," Scott told the club's website https://www.mancity.com/news/womens/jill-scott-player-coach-contract-extension-63727461.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 18:45 IST
Soccer-England's Scott signs new contract with Man City Women as player-coach

England international Jill Scott has agreed a two-year contract extension with Manchester City that will see her become a player-coach at the club. The 33-year-old midfielder joined City in January 2014, having started her career with her hometown club Sunderland before a seven-year spell with Everton.

Scott, who has 149 England caps, has claimed three Continental Cups, two FA Cups and one Women's Super League title with City. She will work alongside newly-appointed Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor and assistant coach Alan Mahon.

"I've been named as a player-coach but I want to reiterate that I'm a player first and foremost – I still want to play for this team and get success," Scott told the club's website https://www.mancity.com/news/womens/jill-scott-player-coach-contract-extension-63727461. "The coaching role is good – it means I can access the coaches a bit more. I get to learn from the likes of Gareth Taylor and Alan Mahon and it keeps that side going as well as playing."

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St lower on fears of new virus wave, Fed's cautious outlook

The SP 500 and the Dow Jones hit a one-week low on Thursday, after a sharp climb over the past month, as investors worried about a second wave of coronavirus infections and a grim forecast for the economy from the Federal Reserve. Shares of...

India's fundamentals demand much better rating, GDP growth to decline this year: CEA

The government on Thursday virtually rejected rating actions by international agencies, saying Indias fundamentals demand a much better sovereign rating and the countrys willingness and ability to repay debt is gold standard. In first offic...

2 LeT operatives held in Punjab; weapons meant for terror attacks in Kashmir seized: Police

The Punjab Police on Thursday said it foiled a major attempt to smuggle arms and ammunition into Kashmir to carry out terror attacks there with the arrest of two Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT operatives. Ten hand grenades, along with one AK-47 rifle ...

Surgeons led by Indian-origin doctor perform first known US lung transplant for coronavirus patient

Surgeons led by an Indian-origin doctor have performed a double-lung transplant on a patient whose lungs were damaged by COVID-19, a surgery believed to be the first of its kind in the US since the pandemic began. Northwestern Medicine i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020