Report: NFL confirms there will be no live minicamps

The league notified teams that the dates for virtual offseason work have been extended through June 26, but "there will be no in-person minicamps," per the report. The decision was widely expected, considering the variance in social-distancing restrictions around the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: 11-06-2020 20:45 IST
The NFL confirmed there will be no live minicamps this offseason, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. The league notified teams that the dates for virtual offseason work have been extended through June 26, but "there will be no in-person minicamps," per the report.

The decision was widely expected, considering the variance in social-distancing restrictions around the country during the coronavirus pandemic. It means the first opportunity for coaches to work directly with players on the field will be at training camp, scheduled to begin July 28 for most teams.

