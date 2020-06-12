Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's Sports Minister hopeful of hosting T20 WC this year

As the International Cricket Council (ICC) continues to defer the decision on the fate of the T20 World Cup 2020, Australia's Sports Minister Richard Colbeck on Friday said that the country is still hopeful going ahead with the tournament.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 15:09 IST
Australia's Sports Minister hopeful of hosting T20 WC this year
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

As the International Cricket Council (ICC) continues to defer the decision on the fate of the T20 World Cup 2020, Australia's Sports Minister Richard Colbeck on Friday said that the country is still hopeful going ahead with the tournament.

The T20 World Cup 2020 is slated to be played in Australia from October 18-November 15, however, the fate of the tournament hangs in the balance due to the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions throughout the world. In an interaction with ANI, Sports Minister Colbeck said that the federal government is still planning to host the tournament and the response to coronavirus in the country has led to optimism about hosting the tournament.

"The Federal Government continues to work closely with the Local Organising Committee and state governments on planning for the Men's T20 World Cup. Our decisive response to the pandemic and the nation's ability to flatten the curve of the virus has resulted in the roll-out of a three-step framework for a COVID safe Australia. This has included the staged return of sport at all levels," Colbeck told ANI. However, the Minister said that if the tournament goes ahead as planned, then the spectator numbers may come down due to the possible restrictions in different states and territories.

"It will not be without obvious precautions. Australian states and territories are responsible for implementing arrangements regarding the resumption of sport in each jurisdiction. This may result in restrictions on spectator numbers - but in what capacity is not yet clear. We remain committed to the implementation and support of measures to keep players and spectators safe. Any decision in relation to the tournament is ultimately a matter for the ICC," Colbeck said. As per Sydney Morning Herald, Australia has so far reported 7,289 coronavirus cases and the death toll stands at 102.

On June 10, the ICC had deferred the decision on the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup and the Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 until next month. The ICC had said that it will continue to explore a "number of contingency plans" regarding the future of these events. The cricket governing body also stated that planning for delivery of the events in the scheduled window is ongoing.

"The Board expressed its desire to continue to assess and evaluate the rapidly changing public health situation caused by COVID-19 working with key stakeholders including governments to explore how the events can be staged to protect the health and safety of everyone involved," ICC said in a statement. "This contingency planning process will evaluate health and safety, cricket, partner and host considerations ensuring any decision taken is in the best interests of the sport, its Members and fans," the statement added.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

India's Mumbai braces for monsoon diseases amid strain of a pandemic

For doctors and healthcare workers in Indias financial capital Mumbai who are grappling with surging coronavirus infections, the onset of the annual monsoon poses a serious threat to a new wave of patients with vector-borne diseases.Already...

Four killed and "many injured" in blast in Kabul mosque - Ministry of Interior

A blast in a Kabul mosque during Friday prayers killed at least four people and wounded many more, Afghanistans interior ministry said on Friday. Explosives placed inside the Shir Shah-E-Suri Mosque exploded during Friday prayers, said a Mi...

Mahindra reports net loss of Rs 3,255 cr in Q4

Mahindra Mahindra MM on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3,255.02 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2020. The company along with Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers Ltd MVML had posted a net profit of Rs 969.25 crore for the...

SC allows Tamil Nadu to find means to sell liquor through online or physical outlets

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Tamil Nadu government to find out ways and means to sell liquor, whether online or at physical outlets in the state. A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, said it is not for a co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020