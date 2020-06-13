Sports News Roundup: Pandemic means no podium ceremonies for Formula One; Google, NFL latest to call for Juneteenth commemorations and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Pandemic means no podium ceremonies for Formula One

Formula One drivers can forget about podium celebrations this season under new rules to protect them from the COVID-19 pandemic. The pre-race drivers' parade will also be scrapped, but the fans won't be there anyway, and there will be no standing together for the national anthem or trophies handed over directly by local dignitaries.

Google, NFL latest to call for Juneteenth commemorations

Google and the National Football League have joined a growing list of U.S. private sector organizations choosing to commemorate June 19th, the date marking the emancipation of the last remaining slaves at the end of the U.S. Civil War. Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc, has instructed employees to cancel unnecessary meetings on "Juneteenth," according to a staff memo seen by Reuters. Meanwhile, the NFL has decided to recognize the date as a league holiday and will close the league office.

Jankovic undecided on future after comeback at Djokovic event

Former world number one Jelena Jankovic is still unsure whether she would resume her tennis career after playing for the first time in nearly three years at fellow Serb Novak Djokovic's charity tournament on Friday. Jankovic, who ended the 2008 season at the top of the WTA rankings but had not played since her first-round defeat by Czech Petra Kvitova at the 2017 US Open, acknowledged she spent the last three years in tennis wilderness.

Women's game in great spot, men need new champions - Cahill

Women's tennis is currently in a great place with a flurry of new champions while the men's circuit needs its younger generation to break through and win Grand Slams, Australian coach Darren Cahill has told Reuters. World number one Australian Ash Barty, Bianca Andreescu of Canada and American Sofia Kenin were crowned first-time major winners in women's singles in three of the last four Grand Slams to be held.

Antonio Brown sentenced to probation in assault case

Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown was sentenced to two years probation, ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation and enroll in a 13-week anger management course in a Florida court on Friday. The sentence came after he pleaded no contest to charges he assaulted the driver of a moving truck at his Hollywood, Fla., home in January.

Djokovic relishing fan influx at charity tournament

World number one Novak Djokovic is looking forward to returning to action in front of fans at the Serb's charity tennis tournament in Belgrade this weekend. The first leg of Djokovic's Adria Tour is being held at his tennis complex by the Danube River, with Germany's Alexander Zverev, Austrian Dominic Thiem, and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov arriving for the event.

Athletics: Blech stars in drive-in pole vaulting event

Fans deprived of live athletics action were treated to a mini pole vaulting competition on Friday as German Torben Blech won the Flight Night event at a drive-in cinema in Duesseldorf, Germany. In the absence of world record holder Armand Duplantis, Blech cleared 5.55 meters as pole vaulters competed in the first sports event in front of spectators in Germany since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Golf: Spieth keeps his cool to overcome hiccup at Colonial

Jordan Spieth's decision to work on his mental game during the PGA Tour's three-month break paid off on Friday as he recovered from a late ugly stretch at the Charles Schwab Challenge to card a 65 and seize momentum. Playing the back nine first, the Texan grabbed the lead in Fort Worth with six birdies through his opening 11 holes but ran into trouble with a four-putt double bogey on the third and a bogey on the fourth.

Golf: Flurry of birdies gives Varner early second-round lead

Harold Varner III opened with a triple bogey and closed with a flurry of five birdies over his last six holes to surge into the early second-round lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday. Playing the back nine first at the spectators Colonial Country Club, Varner got his day off to a horrific start with a triple at the par-four 10th but hit back with birdies at 12, 13, and 16 to return to level par.

Report: WNBA proposal includes full salaries for '20

An updated proposal from WNBA owners for the 2020 season includes full salaries for a 22-game regular season, ESPN reported Friday. The first WNBA proposal went to players on June 4 and offered players 60 percent of their full salaries.