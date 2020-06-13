Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former NZ cricketer who caught a stray dog in India in 1955 dies at 90

"With no doctor travelling with the tour party, it meant Poore required an antibiotic injection every day for the next two weeks, the jab mostly administered by his team-mates. Bangalore was not a venue of any Test in that tour and most likely, the incident happened in a tour game.

PTI | Auckland | Updated: 13-06-2020 10:59 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 10:59 IST
Former NZ cricketer who caught a stray dog in India in 1955 dies at 90

Former New Zealand Test cricketer Matt Poore, who is remembered for catching a stray dog during a match in Bangalore in 1955 and subsequently taking 12 anti-rabies injection, has died at the age of 90. According to stuff.co.nz, Poore, a dog lover, "did not hesitate when a stray ran onto the field when playing cricket for New Zealand in Bangalore".

He ferried the dog away from the pitch but received a nip for his trouble, which set off alarm bells in the national team for fear that the dog had passed on life-threatening rabies, the report said. Bangalore was not a venue of any Test in that tour and most likely, the incident happened in a tour game. The four Tests were held in Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

An all-rounder, Poore had a short but colourful 14-Test career between 1953 and 1956 alongside two greats Bert Sutcliffe and John Reid. "With no doctor travelling with the tour party, it meant Poore required an antibiotic injection every day for the next two weeks, the jab mostly administered by his team-mates. Some, gleefully.

“The whole family were always dog lovers and Dad would go up and pat any old dog, which he did this time and he got bitten,” Poore’s son, Richard said. Richard said when the players was travelling, they would meet a doctor at a specific time and it could be 100km from the nearest town out in the middle of the road for his next injection into his father's stomach.

“He got something like 12 injections over a 12-day period, some of them from team-mates. I think a few might have taken a bit of pleasure in that.” Poore scored 355 runs at 15.43 and his highest Test score was 45 against South Africa here in 1953..

TRENDING

36 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total rises to 63

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will return, what’re the possibilities, get other updates

NZ signs digital economy partnership agreement with Chile and Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

We have a very strong relationship with Nepal: Army Chief

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Saturday said that India has a very strong relationship with Nepal. We have a very strong relationship with Nepal. We have geographical, cultural, historical, religious linkages. We have very strong people ...

Cantabil enters e-commerce marketplace as consumer behaviour transforms

Apparel brand Cantabil Retail has made its debut in the e-commerce marketplace by entering into ventures with Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal and Paytm to strengthen its omnichannel strategy. E-commerce will play a pivotal role post-Covid for th...

Water scarcity forces Pakhnachua villagers to consume contaminated water

With summer at its peak and amid the COVID-19 crisis, villagers of Pakhnachua, Dantewada, faced with an acute water crisis are forced to drink contaminated water from the underground water source. Recently Pakhnachua has become a new gram p...

TDP leader K Atchennaidu sent to 14 days remand

The ACB court here has ordered 14 days remand for TDP leader K Atchennaidu. The ACB Court Judge also ordered to provide Atchennaidu medical treatment due to his health condition.Advocate Posani Venkateawarlu told ANI over the phone that he ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020