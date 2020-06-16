Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian football's A-league set to restart on July 16

Australia's A-League is set to resume on July 16 with a Melbourne derby followed by 27 games in a 28-day period.Under the second, clubs in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne will be able to play matches at home if border restrictions are eased. The New Zealand-based Wellington Phoenix will be based near Sydney after undergoing a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 16-06-2020 09:51 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 09:33 IST
Australian football's A-league set to restart on July 16
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Australia's A-League is set to resume on July 16 with a Melbourne derby followed by 27 games in a 28-day period. Football Federation Australia on Tuesday announced the Victory vs. West United match as the official restart a day after players agreed a pay deal and the union and clubs agreed to extend the league to August 31. The league has been suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic and players and clubs have taken a financial hit.

League-leading Sydney FC will take on Wellington Pheonix on July 17 in a revised schedule. Detail for the full remainder of the season is yet to be confirmed because of the prospect of relaxations on border restrictions that would allow clubs in most states to host games. Two possible schedules have been drawn up for remaining matches. Under one, all 11 clubs will be based at a hub in New South Wales state and will play matches in Sydney and Newcastle. Under the second, clubs in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne will be able to play matches at home if border restrictions are eased.

The New Zealand-based Wellington Phoenix will be based near Sydney after undergoing a mandatory 14-day quarantine. With COVID-19 restrictions easing, FFA's head of leagues Greg O'Rourke was confident crowds would be allowed back into stadiums at some stage after the season resumes.

Clubs have begun medical testing of players and staff to permit a return to training, which will resume Wednesday. FFA remains in negotiation with broadcaster Fox Sports, which has sought a reduction in its annual rights payment because of the disruption to the league.

The national soccer league is the last of Australia's four professional football competitions to restart after the pandemic. The National Rugby League was the first to resume in late May, and the Aussie rules Australian Football League recommenced last weekend. The rugby union Super Rugby AU will kick off on July 3..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

FDA warns against co-administration of remdesivir with CQ or HCQ for COVID-19 patients

The US Food and Drug Administration USFDA warned healthcare providers against co-administration of Gilead Sciences remdesivir, which received emergency use authorization for COVID-19 patients, along with chloroquine phosphate or hydroxychlo...

New execution dates set for federal inmates on death row

The Justice Department has set new dates to begin executing federal death-row inmates following a monthslong legal battle over the plan to resume the executions for the first time since 2003. Attorney General William Barr directed the feder...

Oscar Isaac to star in thriller ‘London’ with Ben Stiller on board as director

Actor Ben Stiller is set to direct Lionsgate thriller London starring Golden Globe winner Oscar Isaac in the lead. The film is based on a new short storyhigh-concept thriller by bestselling crime writer Jo Nesbo, reported Deadline.Dune scre...

Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, seeks rollback of fuel price hike

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday demanded a rollback of hike in fuel prices, saying the governments decision to increase the prices of petrol and diesel during the coronavirus crisis is wholly insensitive and ill-advised. The gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020