'Want to gain my permanent spot back in national squad': Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman

Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman on Tuesday said that he wants to gain his permanent spot back on the national squad. He also said that he wants to show the selectors that he is worthy of the position and could perform consistently for the side.

"There is always pressure at every level. But I always ensure that at whichever level I play at, I don't let it affect me. My goal now is to gain my permanent spot back with my performance. Irrespective of whether I score 15-20 or a fifty or a century, I hope it helps Pakistan in that match," Zaman told reporters in a virtual press conference. "In a T20 you don't plan much, but I hope to show the selectors that I belong to this level and that I can play for long for Pakistan," he added

Zaman had played eight matches in the 2019 World Cup for Pakistan and he scored 186 runs in the entire tournament. However, he did not manage to reach double figures score in six T20Is he played last year.

"My role will remain the same - to be an aggressive player at the top. What I am saying is, I won't make those mistakes. I'll try that our run rate is about 8 or 9. My aim will be to ensure I bat long so that it helps the team," Zaman said. "I never question myself, only people questioned me. It is up to the coach and the selectors and I have no role in this. You'll have to include the coach, the selectors, and the PCB. I am thankful to them and hopefully will deliver," he added.

Pakistan will take on England in three Tests and as many T20Is on their upcoming tour of the country. Pakistan squad for England tour: Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Imran Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Imad Wasim, Kashif Bhatti, Shadab Khan, and Yasir Shah.

Zaman has so far played three Tests, 46 ODIs, and 34 T20Is for Pakistan. He has managed to score 1,958 and 756 runs in the ODI and T20I formats respectively. (ANI)