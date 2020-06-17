Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Cy Young winner McCormick dies at 81

He passed away Saturday at his home in Cornelius, N.C. McCormick was a member of the first Giants team to play in San Francisco after the franchise relocated from New York in 1958. He started 35 games, finishing 14 of them and throwing five shutouts. He remained the only Giants pitcher to win the honor until 2008 when Tim Lincecum did it.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2020 01:36 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 01:36 IST
Former Cy Young winner McCormick dies at 81

Mike McCormick, the first Cy Young winner for the Giants franchise, died of Parkinson's disease, the team announced Tuesday. He was 81. He passed away Saturday at his home in Cornelius, N.C.

McCormick was a member of the first Giants team to play in San Francisco after the franchise relocated from New York in 1958. For much of the 1960s, he was part of a vaunted rotation that included Gaylord Perry and Juan Marichal. In 1967, McCormick won the National League Cy Young Award when he posted a 22-10 record with a 2.85 ERA. He started 35 games, finishing 14 of them and throwing five shutouts.

He remained the only Giants pitcher to win the honor until 2008 when Tim Lincecum did it. "We are deeply saddened by the loss of Mike McCormick, a true gentleman and forever Giant," Giants president and CEO Larry Baer said in a team statement. "Like many Giants fans, I have many fond childhood memories of watching Mike pitch at Candlestick Park and then was blessed to call him my friend these past 30 years."

The New York Giants signed McCormick to a $50,000 bonus in 1956, and he made his major league debut that season. He remained the youngest pitcher in MLB history to reach the 50-win mark until Dwight Gooden did it in 1986. The Giants traded him to the Baltimore Orioles on Dec. 15, 1962. A four-time All-Star, he also played with the Washington Senators before returning to San Francisco (1967-70) and also had brief stints with the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals before retiring in 1971.

McCormick finished with a career record of 134-128 with a 3.73 ERA. He threw 2,380 1/3 innings and tallied 91 complete games and 23 shutouts. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT up 68 pc at Rs 164 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients

A cheap and widely used steroid called dexamethasone has become the first drug shown to be able to save the lives of COVID-19 patients in what scientists said is a major breakthrough in the coronavirus pandemic. Trial results announced on T...

UN envoy hopes for new Syria talks and warns of dire economy

The UN special envoy for Syria has said he hopes that talks on drafting a new constitution for the country can be held in late August, warning the war-torn nation has plunged into economic crisis with rising fears among its people. Geir Ped...

eStar deduct Wei's June salary for spell error

After a critical spell error in Mondays LPL match against Bilibili Gaming, eStar Gaming deducted jungler Yang-Wei Wei Yans salary for June, the team announced Tuesday. Wei incorrectly chose Ignite instead of Smite in the first game of the s...

New Mexico man charged in shooting after militia clash

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, said on Tuesday they arrested a former City Council candidate and charged him with shooting and critically wounding a protester seeking the removal of a statue of a Spanish conquistador. Steven Baca, 31, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020