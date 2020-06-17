Former Cy Young winner McCormick dies at 81

Mike McCormick, the first Cy Young winner for the Giants franchise, died of Parkinson's disease, the team announced Tuesday. He was 81. He passed away Saturday at his home in Cornelius, N.C.

McCormick was a member of the first Giants team to play in San Francisco after the franchise relocated from New York in 1958. For much of the 1960s, he was part of a vaunted rotation that included Gaylord Perry and Juan Marichal. In 1967, McCormick won the National League Cy Young Award when he posted a 22-10 record with a 2.85 ERA. He started 35 games, finishing 14 of them and throwing five shutouts.

He remained the only Giants pitcher to win the honor until 2008 when Tim Lincecum did it. "We are deeply saddened by the loss of Mike McCormick, a true gentleman and forever Giant," Giants president and CEO Larry Baer said in a team statement. "Like many Giants fans, I have many fond childhood memories of watching Mike pitch at Candlestick Park and then was blessed to call him my friend these past 30 years."

The New York Giants signed McCormick to a $50,000 bonus in 1956, and he made his major league debut that season. He remained the youngest pitcher in MLB history to reach the 50-win mark until Dwight Gooden did it in 1986. The Giants traded him to the Baltimore Orioles on Dec. 15, 1962. A four-time All-Star, he also played with the Washington Senators before returning to San Francisco (1967-70) and also had brief stints with the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals before retiring in 1971.

McCormick finished with a career record of 134-128 with a 3.73 ERA. He threw 2,380 1/3 innings and tallied 91 complete games and 23 shutouts. --Field Level Media