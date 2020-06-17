Hansi Flick hails Bayern Munich's 'enormous quality' after club clinches 8th successive Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick is beaming with joy after his side clinched their eighth successive Bundesliga title, saying that the "lads possess enormous quality". Bayern Munich registered a 1-0 win over Werder Bremen here on Wednesday to seal the title with two games to spare.

"Credit to the team! The way we've played in recent months - you feel the passion, the character, the joy of playing, the fighting spirit. Bremen didn't want to go for it too much at the start but then they plucked up their courage when we went a man down. There's no criticism today," the club's official website quoted Flick as saying. "You have to emphasise how the team has achieved this. You never succeed alone, only together. It's a delight for me to be involved... The lads possess enormous quality and the coaching staff trust them. This is Bayern Munich, the targets are always high," he added.

Robert Lewandowski's goal in the 43rd minute was enough for the team to claim a victory. Flick's men remained in control after the break and Lewandowski actually put the ball in the back of the net again in the 55th minute, but it was ruled out for offside.

Bayern Munich will next complete against SC Freiburg on June 20. (ANI)