Left Menu
Development News Edition

HI introduces open application system for coach's registration

A link will be provided to candidates wanting to submit their applications to the respective Hockey India Member Units to register as a coach or technical official. Once a candidate submits the application, he or she would require the approval of the concerned Hockey India registered Member Unit (MU).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 12:59 IST
HI introduces open application system for coach's registration

Hockey India on Wednesday announced introduction of an open application and registration process for coaches and technical officials across the country. A link will be provided to candidates wanting to submit their applications to the respective Hockey India Member Units to register as a coach or technical official. Once a candidate submits the application, he or she would require the approval of the concerned Hockey India registered Member Unit (MU). Once approved, the application would require the final authorisation by Hockey India for registration of a coach or technical Official.

"It's a fantastic idea to introduce an open application and registration platform for the Coaches and Technical Officials. Anybody and everybody will be able to submit their application through the Hockey India Member Unit Portal," said Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad, President, Hockey India. "I am sure that the open application and registration platform will make the registration process a lot smoother and as a result, Hockey India and its Member Units will have a great opportunity to work with Coaches and Technical Officials across the country," he added.

The technical officials and coaches, who are currently active for at least one recent year and possess a Hockey India identity card, would be pre-registered on the Hockey India MU portal..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

China claims sovereignty over Galwan Valley; refuses to comment on Chinese casualties

China on Wednesday claimed that the sovereignty over the Galwan Valley area in Ladakh always belonged to it but underlined that Beijing does not wish to see more clashes, after the militaries of the two countries were engaged in the biggest...

WRAPUP 3-India awaits Modi's response to China after 20 killed in clubs and stones border clash

India impatiently awaited Prime Minister Narendra Modis response on Wednesday to the death of at least 20 soldiers in a border clash with Chinese troops as the countrys media vented its fury and political rivals goaded Modi over his silence...

Norwegian salmon was not source of virus at Beijing food market, Norway says

Chinese and Norwegian authorities have concluded that Norwegian salmon was likely not the source of the novel coronavirus that was found at cutting boards in a Beijing food market, the Norwegian fisheries and seafood minister said on Wednes...

Karur Vysya Bank, Maruti Suzuki tie up to offer car loan

Coimbatore, June 17 PTI Karur Vysya Bank KVB has entered into an arrangement with Maruti Suzuki to fund buyers of Maruti vehicles. Both existing and new customers would be eligible to avail themselves of loans from KVB.The bank is offering ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020