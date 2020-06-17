Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket Australia to cut jobs, pause A teams' international tours in cost reduction plan

Led by interim chief executive Nick Hockley, who replaced Kevin Roberts after his resignation on Tuesday, Cricket Australia came out with a program that it believes will ensure "long-term sustainability and growth of the game." "The amended FY21 plan presented to staff today identifies cost reductions of approximately $40 million a year to partly mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on revenue and other factors such as biosecurity costs and match attendances," the governing body said in a release on Wednesday. "Regrettably, the plan includes a reduction of 40 roles.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 17-06-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 13:13 IST
Cricket Australia to cut jobs, pause A teams' international tours in cost reduction plan

Cricket Australia on Wednesday said it will cut bonuses of its senior management, remove 40 more staffers and "pause" international tours for the country's A teams in a cost reduction effort to deal with the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Led by interim chief executive Nick Hockley, who replaced Kevin Roberts after his resignation on Tuesday, Cricket Australia came out with a program that it believes will ensure "long-term sustainability and growth of the game." "The amended FY21 plan presented to staff today identifies cost reductions of approximately $40 million a year to partly mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on revenue and other factors such as biosecurity costs and match attendances," the governing body said in a release on Wednesday.

"Regrettably, the plan includes a reduction of 40 roles. The positive impact of the Job Keeper program and an increasingly improved outlook for the season ahead have been recent factors considered in arriving at this final number. Hockley said he hopes to see Australian cricket "emerge stronger from the crisis".

"This is a difficult day for cricket," he acknowledged. In April, Cricket Australia, under Roberts, had decided to furlough about 80 per cent of staff at head office at 20 per cent salary amid the COVID-19 crisis.

CA Chairman Earl Eddings said it is a tough time for employees but the decisions have been taken for the sustainability of the game during this pandemic. "We recognise that this is a difficult time for Cricket Australia employees, particularly for those staff members affected by these redundancies and their families," he said.

"However, our responsibility is clear: to navigate a path for cricket through this period of uncertainty and disruption to ensure we come out the other side sustainable in the short term and prosperous in the long term." Among other key components for the new financial year, Cricket Australia decided to continue "the Marsh Sheffield Shield, WNCL and Marsh Cup in their current formats for the FY20-21 season and maintaining the current number of games for rebel WBBL and KFC BBL." The apex body also decided to pause "international tours for Australia A teams, as well as CA XI fixtures, the Fox Cricket National Premier Cricket T20 and Toyota Second XI competitions for FY21." "Reducing budgets in areas including administration, travel and marketing and advertising" and "cutting all bonuses for senior management and implementing ongoing executive pay reductions" were also part of the operational changes announced by the body. Hockley said the changes to Cricket Australia's cost base would help cope with the short-term impact of COVID-19 and create a more "sustainable financial position to manage four-year cycles that can involve annual revenue swings of 100 million dollars depending on the cricket schedule." "We are excited about the prospect of cricket returning this summer but are prepared for fewer crowds and higher associated costs of biosecurity measures in addition to the likelihood of incurring borrowing costs rather than investment returns. "Taking costs out of the organisation, however painful, helps offset those impacts and we will remain vigilant to changing circumstances," he said.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

China claims sovereignty over Galwan Valley; refuses to comment on Chinese casualties

China on Wednesday claimed that the sovereignty over the Galwan Valley area in Ladakh always belonged to it but underlined that Beijing does not wish to see more clashes, after the militaries of the two countries were engaged in the biggest...

WRAPUP 3-India awaits Modi's response to China after 20 killed in clubs and stones border clash

India impatiently awaited Prime Minister Narendra Modis response on Wednesday to the death of at least 20 soldiers in a border clash with Chinese troops as the countrys media vented its fury and political rivals goaded Modi over his silence...

Norwegian salmon was not source of virus at Beijing food market, Norway says

Chinese and Norwegian authorities have concluded that Norwegian salmon was likely not the source of the novel coronavirus that was found at cutting boards in a Beijing food market, the Norwegian fisheries and seafood minister said on Wednes...

Karur Vysya Bank, Maruti Suzuki tie up to offer car loan

Coimbatore, June 17 PTI Karur Vysya Bank KVB has entered into an arrangement with Maruti Suzuki to fund buyers of Maruti vehicles. Both existing and new customers would be eligible to avail themselves of loans from KVB.The bank is offering ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020