Left Menu
Development News Edition

CSA announces return to cricket with experimental three-team format

Cricket South Africa has announced the return of cricket in the country with a new format 3TCricket, where three teams will play in a single match.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 17-06-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 15:37 IST
CSA announces return to cricket with experimental three-team format
Solidarity Cup, new format announced by CSA (Photo/ Cricket South Africa). Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa has announced the return of cricket in the country with a new format 3TCricket, where three teams will play in a single match. The teams will compete for the inaugural Solidarity Cup on June 27 at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The Solidarity Cup will be the showcase event for the brand-new cricket format which sees 24 of South Africa's top cricketers in three teams, playing two halves in one match. The three teams competing in the Solidarity Cup are the Eagles captained by AB de Villiers, Kingfishers captained by Kagiso Rabada, and the Kites captained by Quinton de Kock.

This match will be the first live sport in South Africa since the lockdown was announced in March 2020. "It's been quite some time since the South African public and fans of cricket worldwide have been able to consume the game we all love. I know that the players are itching to get back into action as well, which is why we as CSA are so excited about the Solidarity Cup," CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said in an official statement.

"It's a thrilling new format and a match that is working towards a greater good. We are proud to partner with 3TeamCricket on this project," he added. A game of 3TCricket will consist of 36 overs divided into two halves of 18 overs each. In the first half, each team will face 6 overs from one of their opponents. In the second half of the game, each team resumes batting, facing another 6 overs, but this time from their other opponents.

The result is an unrelenting and ever-changing contest that keeps captains and fans on a knife-edge as they strategise against two opponents at the same time. With fewer players in each team and thus fewer fielders, every player is actively involved in the game from the first ball to the last. Then there's the last man standing rule whereby the last remaining batter continues batting without a batting partner. But he can only trade in boundaries and twos since retaining the strike is non-negotiable.

The team with the most runs will win gold, the second team will win silver and the third will go home with bronze. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal govt urges private hospitals to increase beds for COVID-19 patients

The West Bengal government has urged authorities of private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in the state to increase the number of beds in order to tackle the recent spurt in infections, a senior official said on Wednesday. A meeting i...

275 new Covid-19 cases take Andhra Pradesh's tally to 5,555

With 275 new coronavirus cases being reported in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, the total tally in the state has gone up to 5,555, informed the state health department.Out of the total cases, 2,559 are active and 90 have died due to lethal in...

Lufthansa warns its $10 billion bailout deal is in jeopardy

German airline Lufthansa warned on Wednesday that it might need to apply for protection from creditors if its state-backed bailout deal failed to win sufficient support at a shareholder vote on June 25. Its statement came after German billi...

AAP MLA Atishi tests positive for COVID-19: party colleagues

AAP MLA and national spokesperson Atishi has tested positive for COVID-19, her party colleagues said on Wednesday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal&#160;took to Twitter to wish her speedy recovery.Atishi ji has played an important role ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020