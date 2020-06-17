Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ben would lead from the front like Virat: Root

England captain Joe Root sees a shade of Virat Kohli in his deputy Ben Stokes and feels the flamboyant all-rounder will lead by example like the Indian skipper if he has to take charge during the three-Test series against the West Indies beginning July 8.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-06-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 18:36 IST
Ben would lead from the front like Virat: Root

England captain Joe Root sees a shade of Virat Kohli in his deputy Ben Stokes and feels the flamboyant all-rounder will lead by example like the Indian skipper if he has to take charge during the three-Test series against the West Indies beginning July 8. Root is expecting the arrival of his second child in July and he could miss a match or two to be with his wife Carrie and also to maintain the bio-security protocols to tackle COVID-19.

"You know Virat (Kohli) goes out there and performs and expects everyone to go and do the same within the same team and I imagine that's how Ben will go about his business," the premier English batsman said in a chat show on Sony Ten's 'Pit Stop'. Stokes has already said he's ready to take the challenge to be the "the Scottie Pippen to Joe Root's Michael Jordan", referring to the basketball legend's Chicago Bulls team of the late 1990s.

"I think Ben is better... Ben would make a better 'Michael Jordan' than me. He (Stokes) has a great quality, leads from the front, just as Michael Jordan did you know," Root quipped. "He's already a big leader in the team as the vice-captain...There's a huge amount of respect for him. He has obviously accomplished so much within the game and within Test cricket that he's more than well enough equipped to do a really good job." All eyes would also be on how the English and the West Indian cricketers cope with the saliva ban, implemented temporarily by the International Cricket Council to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Root is of the view that the Duke ball would not be affected too much and the swing would remain consistent. "I don't think it would change a huge amount in England. It depends, obviously, in terms of the conditions when it's a little bit more overcast, there's not been much cricket played in the squares and the outfield should be very lush," he said.

"Damage to the Duke ball doesn't really take effect till about 50 overs or 40 overs if that's the case. So it should swing consistently anyway," he opined. "So I can't see it playing as much of having as much of an impact, especially at the start of the summer. I think, as the summer goes on and if we get some good weather the squares become a little bit more abrasive, than the reverse swing might be a natural part anyway." Root further said the rule would be the same for both sides.

"It might play towards a batsman's advantage slightly...I suppose it's just how skilful you can be using different things, whether it's trying to get lateral movement off the seam, whether the spinners come into the game a little bit more, and play a bigger role. "You have to find different ways of taking wickets whether that's building pressure and trying to take wickets through scoreboard pressure or maidens and lapses of concentration on the batter's parts." Root said they would have to wait and see whether it would affect more in the second innings.

"As the game progresses over the five days it might play a big part in the second innings, or have a bigger effect in the second innings we just don't know yet so we'll have to wait and see." West Indies' rescheduled tour of England, to be aired on Sony Sports Network, is set to begin behind closed doors with the first Test at Southampton. Root said it's been a "strange build-up" amid the health crisis that has scarred the world. "It's probably the longest break from cricket I've had since I was 12-13 years old...It will be slightly strange, but, you know, very pleased that we'll be able to bring some International cricket around the world again and hopefully we will be able to enjoy watching some live sport again," he said.

Root said he's getting used to the pace of the game training at the nets and is getting his rhythm back. "...it's gradually got better and better as time has gone on and now I am feeling in a good place ahead of the series. Hopefully that can continue in the next couple of weeks before the game starts and I can start with some good form." With the hectic season coming up, the English captain said they have to manage the workload well especially that of their pacers including Jofra Archer.

"It's about making sure that you're not prone to injury, and looking after them as much as you can. Jofra is definitely going to have a big part to play in in the future in Test cricket. He's a phenomenal talent," he said. "It's really important that we look after him and his body and see him playing Test cricket and International cricket for as long as possible because you don't want to rob people, the entertainment that he brings to the sport," he signed off.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Honduras president, first lady test positive for COVID-19

Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernndez and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, the Central American leader said late Tuesday in a television message. Hernndez said that over the weekend he began feeling some discomfort and on Tues...

Uganda decides to hold presidential election in early 2021 amid COVID-19 pandemic

Uganda has decided to hold a presidential election between 10 January and 8 February 2021, authorities said on Tuesday, highlighting the spread of the new coronavirus, according to a news report by Defence Web.The election commission chairm...

Cricket to resume in South Africa on June 27 with innovative event, confirms CSA

Cricket is set to resume in South Africa on June 27 as the countrys board CSA on Wednesday announced the launch of an innovative competition titled 3TCricket, where three teams will play in a single match at SuperSport Park in Centurion. Ac...

Bayern coach Flick the key to latest Bundesliga triumph

Bayern Munich effectively won the Bundesliga title in November when it appointed Hansi Flick as coach. Flick restored the joy of playing to a side that was uncertain and unbalanced under previous coach Niko Kovac, tightened a defense that w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020