Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka's former sports minister alleges 2011 WC final sold; Jayawardene ridicules claim

Sri Lanka's former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage has alleged that his country "sold" the 2011 World Cup final to India, a claim ridiculed by former captain Mahela Jayawardene who demanded evidence for it.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 18-06-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 16:32 IST
Sri Lanka's former sports minister alleges 2011 WC final sold; Jayawardene ridicules claim

Sri Lanka's former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage has alleged that his country "sold" the 2011 World Cup final to India, a claim ridiculed by former captain Mahela Jayawardene who demanded evidence for it. In an interview with local TV channel 'Sirasa', Aluthgamage said the final was fixed. set a target of 275, India claimed the trophy thanks to the brilliansce of Gautam Gambhir (97) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (91).

"Today I am telling you that we sold the 2011 world cup, I said this when I was the sports minister," Aluthgamage, who was the sports minister at the time, said. "As a country I do not want to announce this. I can't exactly remember if it was 2011 or 2012. But we were to win that game," added the politician, who was the state minister of power in the current caretaker government which is in charge until the election to be held on 5 August said.

"I am telling you with responsibility I felt that the match was fixed. I can debate this, I know people were concerned about this." His assertion was met with ridicule from former captain Jayawardene, who scored a hundred in that game. "Is the elections around the corner...like the circus has started...names and evidence?" he asked in a tweet. Aluthgamage said that in his opinion no players were involved in fixing the result, "but certain parties were involved." Aluthgamage had also previously hinted that the game had been fixed.

Both Aluthgamage and the then President Mahinda Rajapaksa were among the invitees at the final played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Former World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga had also called for a probe on alleged match-fixing in the 2011 World Cup final.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Bolton says Trump unfit for office as book alleges sweeping misdeeds

Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton said the U.S. president is unfit for office, according to interview excerpts released on Thursday after portions of the top aides upcoming book revealed a withering portrayal of his...

Plenty of liquidity available in the system: SBI chairman

State Bank of India SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar on Thursday said that there is enough liquidity available in the system and also interest rates have moderated to a large extent. Speaking at a webinar organised by Bharat Chamber of Commerce, ...

Over 15,000 migrant workers returning to Maha daily: minister

More than 15,000 migrant workers who had left Maharashtra during lockdown are returning to the state every day as industries have resumed operations in a phased manner, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday. The lockdown on account o...

Shraddha Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: He danced to his own tune

Days after Sushant Singh Rajputs death, his friend and Chhichhore co-star Shraddha Kapoor say his passing has left a huge void but she will remember the actor as someone full of kindness, intelligence, and curiosity. Rajput, 34, was found d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020