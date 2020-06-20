Mutineers blast 'host' Legion as CDL Week 10 opens

The Florida Mutineers, coming off a championship in the Call of Duty League's previous series, opened with a 3-0 sweep of the "host" Paris Legion on Friday as Week 10 began. The Mutineers advance to the Group A winners-bracket final on Saturday, where they will oppose the Dallas Empire, a 3-2 winner over the London Royal Ravens. The Legion and the Royal Ravens will square off Saturday in the Group A losers-bracket opener.

In Group B, the New York Subliners defeated OpTic Gaming Los Angeles 3-1, and the Atlanta FaZe edged the Toronto Ultra 3-2, eking out the decisive fifth map 6-5. The Subliners and the FaZe will meet in the group's winners-bracket final, and OpTic will match up with Ultra in the losers-bracket opening round.

The top two teams from each group in the online competition will reach the Week 10 semifinals on Sunday, with the final to follow the same day. Florida dumped Paris 250-148 on Rammaza Hardpoint, 6-4 on Rammaza Search and Destroy and 160-139 on Hackney Yard Domination.

The Empire pulled out a back-and-forth match against the Royal Ravens. Dallas opened with a 250-84 victory on Gun Runner Hardpoint before London took Gun Runner Search and Destroy 6-2. The Empire prevailed 181-130 on Gun Runner Domination, but the Royal Ravens pushed the match to the limit with a 250-229 decision on St. Petrograd Hardpoint. The last map, Piccadilly Search and Destroy, went to Dallas by a 6-2 count.

OpTic took its series opener 250-167 on Rammaza Hardpoint before the Subliners captured the next three maps: 6-1 on Arklov Peak Search and Destroy, 154-152 on Gun Runner Domination and 250-193 on Hackney Yard Hardpoint. The FaZe claimed Gun Runner Hardpoint 250-172 before the Ultra won Arklov Peak Search and Destroy 6-4 and Hackney Yard Domination 165-156. However, Atlanta prevailed on the final two maps, 250-182 on St. Petrograd Hardpoint, then 6-5 on Gun Runner Search and Destroy.

Call of Duty League standings through Week 9: 1. Atlanta FaZe, 200 points

2. Chicago Huntsmen, 190 points 3. Dallas Empire, 170 points

4. Florida Mutineers, 150 points 5. Minnesota Rokkr, 120 points

6. London Royal Ravens, 80 points 7. Optic Gaming Los Angeles, 70 points

T8. Paris Legion, 60 points T8. New York Subliners, 60 points

T10. Seattle Surge, 50 points T10. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 50 points

12. Toronto Ultra, 40 points --Field Level Media