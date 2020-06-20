Left Menu
Can't believe it's been 21 years: Ricky Ponting shares pictures of his World Cup jersey

Reminiscing Australia's second World Cup win in 1999, former skipper Ricky Ponting on Saturday shared pictures of his jersey from the quadrennial event.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 12:36 IST
Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting. Image Credit: ANI

Reminiscing Australia's second World Cup win in 1999, former skipper Ricky Ponting on Saturday shared pictures of his jersey from the quadrennial event. Ponting said that Australia winning the World Cup was the highlight of his career to that point and termed the atmosphere after the win as an 'amazing experience'.

"Can't believe it's been 21 years since the 99 World Cup final, the highlight of my career to that point. It finished with me on @TomMoodyCricket's shoulders in the middle of Lord's singing the team song, an amazing experience," Ponting tweeted. In the match, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first only to witness a worst possible start in the World Cup final.

Shane Warne spun the web as Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals and eventually got out at 132. Chasing 133, Adam Gilchrist bludgeoned a 36 ball 54 to give Australia an excellent start. In the end, Darren Lehmann carved the winning boundary as Australia lifted their second World Cup title.

Ponting played his last Test in 2012. He scored 27,486 runs for Australia in his international career and also led his country in all three formats. No Australian has scored more international centuries than the former skipper. Ponting also led Australia to two World Cup victories in 2003 and 2007.

The former skipper is the second-highest run-getter in the history of the longest format of the game after finishing his career with 13,378 runs in Test cricket. (ANI)

