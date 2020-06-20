Sports highlights

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 17:11 IST
The following are the top sports stories at 1710 hours: SPO-VIRUS-CRI-LD BANGLADESH Mashrafe Mortaza tests positive for COVID-19 Dhaka, Jun 20 (PTI) Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the second high-profile cricketer to be infected with the deadly virus. SPO-CRI-AHMUN-ANDERSON Coronavirus-forced break has prolonged Anderson's career, says conditioning coach Ahmun London, Jun 20 (PTI) England's strength and conditioning coach Rob Ahmun feels the coronavirus-forced break has "without a shadow of doubt" prolonged pace spearhead James Anderson's career by a year or two.

SPO-CRI-SRIKKANTH Ganguly is a born leader, inspired India to win on foreign shores: Srikkanth Mumbai, Jun 20 (PTI) Former chairman of selectors Kris Srikkanth likened Sourav Ganguly with West Indies great Clive Lloyd, and described the current BCCI president as a born leader, who inspired the Indian cricket team to dream big on foreign shores. SPO-CRI-GANGULY-CHARITY Ganguly's foundation offers help to COVID-19 warriors Kolkata, Jun 20 (PTI) Indian cricket board president Sourav Ganguly's foundation has joined hands with chocolate and chewing gum manufacturing giant Mars Wrigley to support frontline doctors, health care providers and caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-TENNIS-PAES Paes ready with his 'new version' but concerned about Tokyo Games Kolkata, Jun 20 (PTI) Leander Paes is ready to unleash his 'new version' when the sport resumes but the veteran tennis star fears that the organisers may not be able to pull off Tokyo Games and the legacy he wants to create by playing his eighth successive Olympics could remain an unrealised dream. SPO-CRI-PAK-SHOAIB Shoaib Malik gets green light for late departure for England Karachi, Jun 20 (PTI) Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik, who plays only the Twenty20 format, was on Saturday granted permission to join the national squad late in England so that he can spend some time with his family, whom he has not seen for nearly five months.

SPO-CRI-ICC-REFUGEE DAY ICC celebrates World Refugee Day Dubai, Jun 20 (PTI) The ICC on Saturday recognised United Nations World Refugee Day by releasing a video on the occasion, which emphasises the positive impact of cricket on the lives of displaced people around the world. SPO-FOOT-BFC-SIGNING Bengaluru FC sign Brazilian striker Cleiton Silva Bengaluru, Jun 20 (PTI) Bengaluru FC (BFC) have signed Brazilian striker Cleiton Silva for a one-year deal, the ISL club said in a statement on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-ENG-GABRIEL West Indies would rely on pace attack against England: Gabriel Manchester, Jun 20 (PTI) West Indies would unleash its pace attack to subdue hosts England in the upcoming Test series, a strategy which paid them rich dividends at home last year, says Caribbean fast bowler Shannon Gabriel. SPO-CRI-AUS-HOCKLEY Fans will be permitted to watch T20 WC matches live whenever it is held: CA interim CEO Melbourne, Jun 20 (PTI) If 15 teams can be allowed to enter Australia for the T20 World Cup then fans will not be stopped from watching live action from the stadiums, Cricket Australia's interim CEO Nick Hockley said on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-LABUSCHAGNE-GLAMORGAN Labuschagne extends contract with Glamorgan London, Jun 20 (PTI) Star Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne has extended his contract with English county side Glamorgan until the end of 2022 season, the club said in a statement..

