Kiren Rijiju, Mary Kom and Anjum Moudgil to join Shilpa Shetty for online yoga session

Kiren Rijiju, Mary Kom and Anjum Moudgil to join Shilpa Shetty for online yoga sessionPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 17:59 IST
Six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom, shooter Anjum Moudgil will join sports minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday for an online yoga session by actor and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Organised by Government of India's flagship program 'Fit India', the 45-minute online session, 'Fun Family Yoga', is specially designed keeping in mind the Ministry of Ayush's guidelines regarding 'Yoga at Home', since people cannot congregate to celebrate International Yoga Day owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I am looking forward to learn and interact with Rijiju sir and Shilpa Shetty and spread awareness together about yoga and its importance of well-being to all the children and parents who will be watching us," said Moudgil, a quota-holder for next year's Olympics. The session also aims to engage children meaningfully about the elements of yoga in a fun and educative manner. The session will involve a host of simple and highly-effective asanas that can be done at the comfort of home as well as a segment on pranayama and mantra meditation.
"I will be doing this live yoga session for school children with our Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju ji and some renowned athletes. Please join us with your family members for this special yoga session and bring in your yoga mats. Let's pledge towards a healthier and fitter tomorrow," said Shilpa. The session will begin at 5pm on Sunday and will be streamed live on the YouTube page of Fit India as well as the Facebook and Instagram pages of Shilpa Shetty Kundra.
