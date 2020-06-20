Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kiren Rijiju, Mary Kom and Anjum Moudgil to join Shilpa Shetty for online yoga session

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 17:59 IST
Kiren Rijiju, Mary Kom and Anjum Moudgil to join Shilpa Shetty for online yoga session

Six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom, shooter Anjum Moudgil will join sports minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday for an online yoga session by actor and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Organised by Government of India's flagship program 'Fit India', the 45-minute online session, 'Fun Family Yoga', is specially designed keeping in mind the Ministry of Ayush's guidelines regarding 'Yoga at Home', since people cannot congregate to celebrate International Yoga Day owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am looking forward to learn and interact with Rijiju sir and Shilpa Shetty and spread awareness together about yoga and its importance of well-being to all the children and parents who will be watching us," said Moudgil, a quota-holder for next year's Olympics. The session also aims to engage children meaningfully about the elements of yoga in a fun and educative manner. The session will involve a host of simple and highly-effective asanas that can be done at the comfort of home as well as a segment on pranayama and mantra meditation.

"I will be doing this live yoga session for school children with our Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju ji and some renowned athletes. Please join us with your family members for this special yoga session and bring in your yoga mats. Let's pledge towards a healthier and fitter tomorrow," said Shilpa. The session will begin at 5pm on Sunday and will be streamed live on the YouTube page of Fit India as well as the Facebook and Instagram pages of Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India series will be incredibly special, can't wait to play: Smith

Star batsman Steve Smith is looking forward to Indias tour of Australia, saying he cant wait to play in the much-anticipated series which will be incredibly special. India will tour Australia for three ODIs, four Tests and three T20Is betwe...

FC Goa rope in promising defender Sanson Pereira

Indian Super League side FC Goa on Saturday announced the signing of promising 22-year-old defender Sanson Pereira from Salgaocar SC on a two-year deal. A left-back by trade, the youngster joins the Gaurs after impressing everyone with his ...

Four injured in ceasefire violation by Pak in Rampur sector

Four civilians were on Saturday injured when Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir, according to an Army spokespersonOn 20 June, 2020, in the morning hours, Pakistan init...

Locust attack in two villages of UP's Mahoba

A swarm of locusts attacked trees and crops in two villages in Charkhari area of Uttar Pradeshs Mahoba district on Saturday, officials said. The swarm arrived in Swasamaaf village on Saturday afternoon but vigilant villagers used drums and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020