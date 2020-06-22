Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-NSW says plans to invest in the game, won't cut jobs

"We've got nearly 90 people employed in delivering critical cricket services to the grass roots and we're going to continue to invest hard and grow the game." NSW has declined to accept reductions in state grants, cuts that were led by the board's former Chief Executive Kevin Roberts, who resigned last week after months of criticism over his leadership during the pandemic.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 22-06-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 12:33 IST
Cricket-NSW says plans to invest in the game, won't cut jobs

Australia's most powerful cricket state New South Wales says it has "no intention" of cutting staff, despite the national board's move to slash jobs in a bid to shore up finances hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Cricket Australia (CA) laid off 40 staff last week and has tried to secure agreement for 25% reductions in grants to member states as part of cost-cutting measures.

While several states have also cut staff, including South Australia, Victoria and Queensland, Cricket NSW Chairman John Knox saw no reason for his state to go down that path. "We continue to invest significantly in the game of cricket," Knox told a podcast on state broadcaster ABC.

"We have no intention to make any cuts at all in our head count. "We've got nearly 90 people employed in delivering critical cricket services to the grass roots and we're going to continue to invest hard and grow the game."

NSW has declined to accept reductions in state grants, cuts that were led by the board's former Chief Executive Kevin Roberts, who resigned last week after months of criticism over his leadership during the pandemic. Roberts had said the board's "proactive" cost-cutting was to protect the domestic game from potentially devastating future impacts of COVID-19 on revenue.

Knox said NSW had a rosier outlook for the game. "We've deliberately made the decision that we think the summer of cricket looks great ahead of us and we're going to continue to grow what we think is the greatest game in the country," he added.

CA were criticised by the players' union last month for not being transparent enough about its finances. Former Australia captain Ian Chappell doubted the board would be more forthcoming. "Particularly when it comes to finances the board has always been a bit of a secret society so I'm not sure much is going to change there," he told the ABC.

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

Health News Roundup: Beijing can screen almost 1 million people daily; Indonesia reports 862 new COVID infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Japan withdrawing 2023 Women's World Cup bid: Kyodo

Japan is withdrawing its bid to host the 2023 Womens World Cup, Kyodo news agency quoted a source as saying on Monday, just days before footballs world governing body holds a vote to determine the successful candidate. The Japanese bid is o...

Godfrey Phillips India Again Bags the Coveted Title of Best Companies to Work For in 2020

New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India Godfrey Phillips India has once again been recognized as amongst the top 50 Indias Best Companies to Work For 2020, an annual ranking of companies with exceptional people practices and workplace...

Virus outbreak could spin 'out of control' in South Sudan

It began with a dry cough, weakness and back pain. For Reagan Taban Augustino, part of South Sudans small corps of health workers trained in treating COVID-19 patients, there was little doubt what he had. Days later, hardly able to breathe,...

This is not the time for politics, all of us have to fight wars together: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

This is not the time for politics, all of us have to fight wars together Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020