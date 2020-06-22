Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan U19 women cricketers to undergo fitness assessment

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced that nineteen of its U19 women cricketers will undergo online fitness assessment.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 22-06-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 13:34 IST
Pakistan U19 women cricketers to undergo fitness assessment
PCB logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced that nineteen of its U19 women cricketers will undergo online fitness assessment. "The assessment is designed to keep the up and coming cricketers focused and motivated during the Covid-19 pandemic, which has put a halt on outdoor physical activities," read a PCB release.

The players will take tests from June 22-26 in which their hand-eye coordination, body balance, core muscle and lower body strength along with upper body endurance will be gauged. The investment into this group of emerging players is in line with the PCB's strategy of enhancing the pool of women cricketers by creating a U19 pathway programme.

These players were picked on the basis of their performances in the Skills2Shine U18 Women T20 Championship, a four-team tournament, which was held in Lahore in November last year. Following the tournament, the players underwent a 14-day-long training camp at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre in Karachi. "Physical fitness is one of the key elements for any cricketer in order to be successful and thrive in this day and age. It is important that the players are made aware of these requirements right from the moment they enter the system," Urooj Mumtaz, chair of the national women's selection committee, said.

"The basic purpose behind this assessment is to gauge the baseline fitness of this group along with keeping them involved and motivated," she added. List of players who will undergo fitness assessment includes Anoosha Nasir, Arijah Haseeb, Fajar Naveed, Fatima Khan, Gul Rukh, Gul Uswa, Hamna Bilal, Hania Ahmar, Khushbakht Waseem, Laiba Fatima, Laraib Malik, Laveeza Munir, Momina Riasat Khan, Nazish Rafique, Rida Aslam, Saima Malik, Shawal Zulfiqar, Yusra Amir and Zaib-un-Nisa. (ANI)

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

HIGHLIGHTS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Severe flood situation in Assam and Bihar: NDMA

The National Disaster Management Authority NDMA on Monday warned Assam and Bihar of severe flood situation. June 22, 2020 Flood Update Severe Flood Situation in Assam and Bihar, NDMA tweeted.Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission CWC issue...

S&P Global affirms AAA credit rating on AfDB with stable outlook

Rating agency SP Global on Friday affirmed its AAAA-1 long- and short-term issuer credit assessment of the African Development Bank AfDB AfDB.org with a stable outlook.The rating agency positively assessed the Banks very strong financial ri...

Soccer-Five Red Star players test positive for coronavirus

Five players of Red Star Belgrade tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday after feeling unwell ahead of Saturdays final league match with Proleter Novi Sad, the Serbian champions said.Around 18,000 fans attended Red Stars 2-1 win over Prolet...

Red Star Belgrade says 5 players test positive for virus

Five Red Star Belgrade players have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Serbian soccer club said Monday. The Serbian champions said in a statement that the players Marko Gobeljic, Njegos Petrovic, Dusan Jovancic, Marko Konatar and Bra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020