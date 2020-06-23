Cowboys QB Prescott signs $31.4M franchise tender

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott signed his $31.4 million exclusive franchise tender on Monday, multiple outlets reported. Prescott and the Cowboys have until July 15 to iron out a long-term extension, or he will play the 2020 season on the franchise tag and again reach free agency in March 2021.

Prescott, 26, reportedly turned down a five-year, $175 million contract this offseason. A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Prescott set career highs in 2019 with 4,902 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes. He added three rushing scores for the Cowboys, who finished with an 8-8 record and missed the playoffs.

Prescott has thrown for 15,778 yards and 97 touchdowns while adding 21 rushing scores in 64 career games since being selected by Dallas in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.