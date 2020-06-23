Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Man City's injured Aguero to fly to Barcelona to see specialist

"Sergio Aguero suffered damage to his left knee in the 5-0 win over Burnley on Monday evening," the club said in a statement https://www.mancity.com/news/mens/sergio-aguero-injury-update-63728514. "The striker will now travel to Barcelona to see Dr Ramon Cugat for further examination." While second-placed City's chances of reducing the 20-point gap to league leaders Liverpool are slim with eight games to go, a long-term absence for Aguero will leave Guardiola short of strikers when the Champions League resumes. City lead 2-1 against Real Madrid from the away leg of their last-16 match and are hoping to reach August's 'Final Eight' of the competition in Lisbon.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 20:06 IST
Soccer-Man City's injured Aguero to fly to Barcelona to see specialist

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will fly to Barcelona to have a specialist look at his knee after he picked up an injury in Monday's 5-0 win over Burnley, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Aguero was fouled in the box by Burnley defender Ben Mee and the Argentina international went down clutching his knee before he was withdrawn with Gabriel Jesus coming on as a substitute.

City boss Pep Guardiola said after the game he feared Aguero could miss the rest of the season and revealed the 32-year-old had been struggling with a knee problem the past few weeks. "Sergio Aguero suffered damage to his left knee in the 5-0 win over Burnley on Monday evening," the club said in a statement https://www.mancity.com/news/mens/sergio-aguero-injury-update-63728514.

"The striker will now travel to Barcelona to see Dr Ramon Cugat for further examination." While second-placed City's chances of reducing the 20-point gap to league leaders Liverpool are slim with eight games to go, a long-term absence for Aguero will leave Guardiola short of strikers when the Champions League resumes.

City lead 2-1 against Real Madrid from the away leg of their last-16 match and are hoping to reach August's 'Final Eight' of the competition in Lisbon.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

TN's virus tally now 64,603, police seize 7,000 plus vehicles for curbs violation

The COVID-19 tally in Tamil Nadu mounted to 64,603 on Tuesday as 2,516 more people tested positive while 39 died of the disease, taking the toll to 833, the state government said. Of the fresh cases, Chennai, which is under a 12-day lockdow...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called on Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov and the two leaders held discussions on the bilateral relationship, regional issues, and reviewed the India-Russia defence cooperation. Singh arr...

European stocks close near 2-week high as PMI data brings cheer

European shares closed at their highest in almost two weeks on Tuesday, powered by cyclical stocks, following signs that business activity in the continent was rebounding faster than expected from a coronavirus-driven slump.The pan-European...

Indian, Chinese militaries agree to disengage from friction points in eastern Ladakh

Indian and Chinese armies have arrived at a mutual consensus to disengage from all friction points in eastern Ladakh, in a significant development that came in the midst of escalating tension following the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020