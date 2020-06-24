Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Soccer-Hosting Women's World Cup could be 'transformative': NZF chief

New Zealand soccer chief Andrew Pragnell says their joint bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup with Australia could be a template for cross FIFA confederation cooperation and that the event could transform the game in Oceania. NZF Chief Executive Pragnell told Reuters the timing was right to launch a bid to host the World Cup, which has been expanded to 32 teams from 24 after the 2019 tournament in France drew massive television audiences and commercial interest.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 07:28 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 07:28 IST
INTERVIEW-Soccer-Hosting Women's World Cup could be 'transformative': NZF chief

New Zealand soccer chief Andrew Pragnell says their joint bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup with Australia could be a template for cross FIFA confederation cooperation and that the event could transform the game in Oceania.

NZF Chief Executive Pragnell told Reuters the timing was right to launch a bid to host the World Cup, which has been expanded to 32 teams from 24 after the 2019 tournament in France drew massive television audiences and commercial interest. The joint bid received the highest rating in a FIFA evaluation report earlier this month and was given another boost on Monday when Japan withdrew from contention, leaving Colombia as the only rival bidder.

"If you follow the growth of the event, it's only going one way," Pragnell said ahead of Thursday's vote. "It is growing exponentially. "Certainly for New Zealand the timing was right ... to partner with Australia. It was for them also."

Pragnell added that the bid process had strengthened the relationship between the close neighbours, who play in different FIFA confederations -- New Zealand in Oceania and Australia in the Asia zone. "We are a perfect example of where Asia and Oceania as two separate confederations should be working hand-in-hand on so many issues," he said, adding that one of FIFA's key goals was closer cooperation across confederations.

"When you look across the Asian federation, they really are a diverse and eclectic mix of nations, both small and big. "There is a huge amount of cultural diversity so the opportunity for greater partnerships across both confederations is one of those uptakes we see happening as well."

Both countries have said a successful bid for the tournament would be a catalyst for the growth of the women's game. NZF have 35,000 female players out of a total player pool of some 150,000 and Pragnell said they were targeting a 50-50 split by the end of 2027.

The legacy of hosting the tournament would also filter through to the smaller nations within Oceania, said Pragnell, with NZF planning programmes to increase the number of women coaches, officials and administrators throughout the region. "There is a massive opportunity here ... for all of the 10 other Oceania members, to be able to fully participate in the event," he said.

"It has got the potential to be ... transformative." (Editing by Peter Rutherford )

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Bill to boost protections for whistleblowers introduced

A Bill that will strengthen protections for whistleblowers has been introduced by the Minister of State Services Chris Hipkins today.The Protected Disclosures Protection of Whistleblowers Bill will replace the Protected Disclosures Act 2000...

Govt and dairy sector join forces to support COVID-19-hit workers

The Government and dairy sector have joined forces on a new campaign to support COVID-19 affected workers into a farming career, Agriculture Minister Damien OConnor said.The 2020 GoDairy campaign was launched today by DairyNZ, in partnershi...

Rockets sign injured Nwaba to two-year contract

The Houston Rockets signed injured journeyman wing David Nwaba on Tuesday, taking advantage of the transaction window to add to their small-ball lineup for next year. Nwaba, who is out for the season after tearing his Achilles in December w...

World's first yoga university outside India 'Vivekananda Yoga University' launched in US

As part of the 6th International Yoga Day commemorations, the worlds first yoga university outside India has been launched in Los Angeles, offering programmes that combine scientific principles and modern research approaches to the ancient ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020