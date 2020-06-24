Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-U.S. Open to hold wheelchair event after player backlash

The organisers of the U.S. Open said on Wednesday they will include a wheelchair tournament at this year's Grand Slam in New York following a wave of player backlash over their initial decision to scrap the event.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 23:46 IST
Tennis-U.S. Open to hold wheelchair event after player backlash

The organisers of the U.S. Open said on Wednesday they will include a wheelchair tournament at this year's Grand Slam in New York following a wave of player backlash over their initial decision to scrap the event. The United States Tennis Association's announcement comes five days after the national governing body said they could have better communicated with wheelchair athletes before leaving them out of a plan that was aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19 and were rethinking their decision.

"The decision was made following multiple virtual meetings with a group of wheelchair athletes and the International Tennis Federation over the last week," the USTA said in a statement. "The 2020 U.S. Open Wheelchair Competition will feature men's and women's singles and doubles and quad Singles and doubles, with draw sizes similar to past U.S. Opens."

Australian Paralympic tennis champion Dylan Alcott led the backlash after the original plans for the Aug. 31-Sept 13 U.S. Open were revealed last week. Alcott slammed the omission of the wheelchair tournament, calling it "disgusting discrimination" and said players posed no greater health threat than able-bodied entrants.

The changes at this year's U.S. Open include no spectators, reducing the number of teams in the men's and women's doubles events by half and the elimination of the mixed doubles and juniors competitions.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19.

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

World Bank approves $55million grant to support Somalia’s economic recovery

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

France's reports lowest new coronavirus cases since early March

Frances new coronavirus cases fell below the 100 threshold for the first time since March 4 on Wednesday and the number of additional deaths linked to the disease was also sharply down.According to health ministry figures, there were only 8...

'Coming back and biting us': US sees virus make a comeback '

Hospital administrators and health care experts warned desperately Wednesday that parts of the US are on the verge of becoming overwhelmed by a resurgence of the coronavirus, lamenting that politicians and a tired-of-being-cooped-up public ...

Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead

Pluto, a frigid little world inhabiting the solar systems outer reaches, may have been born as a warmer place sheltering a subsurface ocean that still exists today, researchers said on Monday. An analysis of images of its surface taken in 2...

EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration labels Huawei, Hikvision as backed by Chinese military - document

The Trump administration has determined that top Chinese firms, including telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies and video surveillance company Hikvision, are owned or controlled by the Chinese military, laying the groundwork for new ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020